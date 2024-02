On last week’s episode, Sophie Sierra caught Rob Warne cheating, finding video from girls along with a message history. She left his home.



On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 6, Sophie finds herself at a crossroads.



Does she also leave his life forever?

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Last week, Sophie left Rob and moved into a rental. This was not about finally getting a bathroom. Rob had cheated, messaging someone and receiving sex videos. As Season 10, Episode 6 begins, Rob walks out and is visibly surrounded by swarming insects. We mention this because it’s in the path to the bathroom. What an untenable situation.

As for the relationship situation 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Anyway, Rob says that he’s in a state of despair because Sophie isn’t messaging him back. He doesn’t consider what he did to be cheating, because (despite the apparent DMs and conversation) he considered it “free porn.” Well, porn isn’t cheating, but having someone DM you their own videos personally … is something that you need to talk about with your partner. Yes, even if it was months ago. So now, Rob fears that Sophie might have left already. He can’t make this right (or try to) until she responds.

Sophie makes a call 3 (Image Credit: TLC) But she’s not calling her cheating fiance. Instead, she’s calling her mother, Claire. She fills her in on how she had a dream that Rob was cheating and checked his phone. (Don’t check people’s phones; if you can’t trust them and respect their privacy, you probably shouldn’t be in a relationship) There, Sophie discovered messages and nude, sexual videos. We don’t know the details, but it sounds like Rob was messaging someone — whether a sex worker on OnlyFans or an online flirtation. That’s not the same as just, say, viewing porn, and Sophie found his messages appalling.

Her mom felt horrified 4 (Image Credit: TLC) Sophie isn’t sure of what she wants at this point. After all, she loves Rob, but if she returns to the UK, that’s it — the K-1 visa is over and she and Rob aren’t getting back together. Because of the visa situation, she feels stuck. Now, her mom knows what she’d like for her to do.

She had JUST put the loathing for him out of her mind 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Claire begins listing Rob’s seemingly innumerable faults. It’s unclear if the part about him being jobless is true. If so, how does he keep his (admittedly terrible) apartment? We have a lot of questions. Anyway, she says that she’s not going to tell Sophie what to do … but would personally love to see her just return home.