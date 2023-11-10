We never thought we’d see the day, folks.

A couple weeks after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returned in full capacity to Jersey Shore Family Vacation and apologized to his friends for all his past behavior…

… the troubled reality star has been spotted filming an upcoming episode with Sammi Giancola.

Ronnie and Sammi, of course, were a romantic item for years.

Sammi and Ronnie have been reunited on Jersey Shore. (MTV)

According to an astute TikTok user, the exes were spotted by fans in Tucson, Arizona on Monday… along with the rest of the Jersey Shore crew — including Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren, Jenni Farley and Zack Carpinello, Deena Nicole Cortese and husband Chris, Angelina Pivarnick and fiancé Vinny Tortorella, Nicole Polizzi, Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino.

Sammi’s boyfriend, Justin May, was also present.

In the footage provided to us on TikTok, Ronnie and Sammi did not actually interact in any way.

But Vinny shared his own TikTok on Thursday, depicting Sammi and Ronnie in the same room for the first time in, well, forever.

Ronnie looks very sad in this Jersey Shore scene. (MTV)

On the latest season of Jersey Shore, Ronnie touched down in Orlando to reconnect with all of his former castmates… except for Sammi.

This past Thursday, meanwhile, we were treated to a more in-depth conversation between Ronnie and Snooki, which focused on the former’s alcohol abuse and history of domestic violence.

When asked whether he was ready to “fully come back” to the show, Ronnie said he hoped to — while Snooki said she couldn’t want for “the Ron and Sam moment.”

She isn’t alone in that sentiment.

Ronnie wants back on Jersey Shore full-time, as of September 2023. We wonder if this will happen. (MTV)

“She’s a great person, she’s a great woman, she was always good to me,” Ronnie said of his ex, before expressing how “happy” he was she was able to find “someone who can give her what I wasn’t ready to give her” with May.

“I hope we can coexist together. I was young, I was dumb. I made a lot of mistakes and that’s why I want to talk to her. I feel like I owe her an apology.”

Added Ronnie in a separate confessional:

“I know I’m gonna have to see Sam … looking forward to it. I A lot of my actions when we were together weren’t really the best and I could have been better to her.”

Ronnie is back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. This scene marked his first appearance since January 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Cut from here to Snooki meeting up with the rest of the cast. Including Sammi

Ronnie appears to be “in a good spot,” Snooki told everyone. “I think he’s doing really good. And he said, ‘Eventually I have to talk to Sam.'”

Giancola, however, was taken aback by the remark, and then made it evidence she has no desire to meet up with him to hash out anything.

“We don’t need to talk. I don’t need to talk to him,” she said, concluding as follows on the topic of her sometimes-violent ex:

“I don’t even know him anymore, it’s been seven years, I’m done.

“I live my life, I’ve moved on. I’ll tell him myself, no convo needed, I’m outta here. There’s no closure that needs to be said.”