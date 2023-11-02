Christine Brown will make something extremely clear on this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives:

She is very much done including Robyn Brown in her life.

In footage from the November 5 installment of the TLC series, published early by Entertainment Tonight, Christine will celebrate her 50th birthday with a 1950s-themed birthday party.

As photo from the event depicted, a grand time was had by all in attendance.

As for those not in attendance, however?

“Kody and I and our kids were not invited to Christine’s birthday party,” Robyn ​says in a confessional posted by ET.

“It’s really hard for my kids and I when we find out that the family’s gathering and doing things. It stings when we find out.”

Christine, of course, left Kody in November 2021 … months before this event was organized and before it actually took place.

Christine ​says in this clip that she would have liked to see Robyn’s children, sure.

However, she ​didn’t want tension between her and Robin — and there is A LOT of tension between Christine and Robyn — to dampen the mood of the gathering.

“I think it would be great to have Robyn’s kids here because they should see their siblings and Ysabel would be so flipping excited,” she ​says on air.

“She would love it. But this isn’t the place for a reunion like that anyway. It’s just not.”

Christine has made it evident on numerous occasions that a major reason she split from Kody was due to his favoritism for Robyn; he so obviously loves her and only her.

Said Christine earlier this season:

“[When the family lived] in Vegas, we all did counseling sessions together. All the adults.

“In the therapy sessions, I was very direct and I said specifically the problem is [Kody] prefers Robyn and prefers being in Robyn’s house more than anywhere else.

“She would just deny it and she’d just be like, ‘He’s not here.’ And he’d be like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m over at your house equally.’ And I was like, ‘No, you’re not. No, you’re not.'”

Christine later said she can’t “trust” Robyn.

Back to the sneak peek at this Sunday’s episode:

Janelle Brown, who remains best pals with Christine, says that the party “feels like a big declaration of independence in a way for this big life she’s got,” adding that the drama-free party is the “easiest [she’s] been to.”

“No politics, no waiting on somebody to come because they’re late,” Janelle explains in the clip.

“It’s so easy to be here with just Christine and her kids.”

Yes, another shot fired here at Robyn.

Elsewhere on this episode, which was filmed WAY back in the spring of 2022, Christine sort of admits to her birthday wish.

I can’t tell you what I wished for, but it has something to do with being in a romantic relationship again,” she ​tells the camera.

“But I can’t say anything because then it won’t come true.”

Fast forward to this past October? And Christine’s marriage to David Woolley?

And we’re pretty sure this wish came true!