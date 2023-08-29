Kris Jenner Unnerves Fans with "AI" Face, Fans Beg Her to Ditch Khloe-Style Filters

Most of the time, when we talk about a member of this famous family filtering their face, it’s about Khloe Kardashian’s latest look.

Her self esteem has taken some serious blows over the years. And that has spilled over onto social media.

But this time, it’s not about Khloe. Or even about Kim’s recent face update.

Kris Jenner, is that you? Fans are asking just that, because some wondered if a recent video of the momager was an AI counterfeit.

Kris Jenner? Yes, this is a still of her from Instagram, but the filters had some fans wondering if they were seeing the momager — or an AI counterfeit. (Instagram)

On Monday, August 28, Kris Jenner’s makeup artist posted a video of her to show off her glam look. Sort of.

See, Samer Khouzami’s video made heavy use of filtering software.

Clearly, it was intentional. And it seemed that Kris herself liked seeing this altered version of her face. Not all of her followers agreed.

In an August 2023 Instagram video that we simply HAD to convert to a GIF, Kris Jenner did not look like herself. Filters had distorted her beautiful face into something that looks artificial. (Instagram)

Sometimes, these heavily processed versions of human faces run into the uncanny valley issue.

Humans are extremely social animals and, as a species, we rely primarily upon sight to perceive the world around us.

This means that we are extremely sensitive to what does — or does not — resemble a face. We might pick out a “face” in tree bark, or just as easily find a slightly altered human face upsetting.

Does Kris Jenner look like she’s dressed like she’s going to hold the mayor of Gotham hostage? Maybe. But we’re eating up this The Kardashians Season 3 look despite that. Or possibly, because of it. (Hulu)

Commenters, including Kris’ own fans who adore her actual face, felt taken aback and a little disturbed at the video.

“Is this AI?” multiple commenters wondered.

It’s unclear if they meant this as a jab — or genuinely wondered if this was merely the next soulless horror that irresponsible tech bros have churned out.

Kris Jenner spoke about her daughter’s then-boyfriend on Season 2 of The Kardashians, praising his lack of drama and how he gets along with the family. (Hulu)

But, contrary to what commenters speculated, this was not “The AI of Kris Jenner.” And some of them, at least, knew that.

“Embrace your age. This filter is ridiculous,” one frustrated fan expressed.

“What the hell is happening?” asked another. “That’s not her face.”

Kris Jenner speaks her mind on The Kardashians. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

Others urged Kris to post herself “without the filter” because “she is f–king stunning” on her own. True!

“Why add a filter? Kris is stunning,” another opined. “Wrinkles are not a bad thing, I promise.”

True on all counts! But there’s another angle to this.

Khloe Kardashian shared this selfie of herself with Martha Stewart and Kris Jenner at the end of winter in 2022. The filters were too much for a lot of followers. (Instagram)

About a year and a half ago, Khloe shared a similarly distorted photo — editing herself, Kris, and even icon Martha Stewart.

These kinds of filters can easily become a trap, not only for the user’s self esteem.

All of the adult women of this family are influencers. Their little “touch ups” with filters and photoshop can be devastating for the minds and habits of the followers whom they influence.