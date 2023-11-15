Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless with Travis Barker in Steamy Maternity Pics

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Even if not all of Kourtney Kardashian’s fans adore Travis Barker, she clearly does.

She married the guy. She revamped her entire sense of style to match his. And they recently welcomed their first child together.

Travis’ birthday was this week.

To celebrate, Kourt posted a glowing tribute to him … alongside some downright steamy topless maternity photos.

Kourtney Kardashian embraces Travis Barker in this maternity photo. Neither spouse is wearing a shirt. (Photo Credit: Instagram/kourtneykardashian)

On Tuesday, November 14, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of pics.

She is topless in most of them; Travis is topless in nearly all of them. (Though Kourt’s showing more skin regardless, on account of his ink)

Their poses range from embracing to staring adoringly into each other’s eyes to … well, to Travis combining PDA and censorship in an unsurprising way.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turned up the heat for their maternity photoshoot. (Photo Credit: Instagram/kourtneykardashian)

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything…” Kourtney began her tribute.

“I wish you the happiest birthday,” she expressed. “You make all of my dreams come true.”

Kourtney then continued: “And I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

On Tuesday, November 14, Kourtney Kardashian shared some very steamy maternity pics. She also included this caption, a tribute to her husband, birthday boy Travis Barker. (Image Credit: Instagram)

In the comments, Travis chimed in with a reply.

“I love you forever my soulmate,” he wrote to his wife.

Travis also included a black heart emoji.

A screenshot of an Instagram comment by Travis Barker, calling his wife his “soulmate.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

Not all of the comments were as affectionate as Travis’ was.

(I mean, that’s fair. It would be deeply unsettling if scores of people were calling Kourt their “soulmate,” particularly under these pics)

Some took issue with the photos themselves. Why? You can probably guess. …

Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t topless yet for this maternity photo, but husband Travis Barker was. (Photo Credit: Instagram/kourtneykardashian)

Some people raised a stink about the general steaminess of the images.

“These are the weirdest maternity pictures I have ever seen lol,” wrote one.

“These are types of pictures you just keep to yourself lo,” another commenter advised Kourtney.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

“That one couple in line at the ferris wheel at a carnival. You know the one,” a comment mocked.

The commenter is clearly referring to couples with inappropriate PDA and a general lack of boundaries or respect for others.

But … this is Kourt’s Instagram. It’s a perfect venue for sharing pics like this. It’s not like being in line at a state fair at all.

Kourtney Kardashian speaks to the confessional camera on The Kardashians while wearing an asymmetrical black outfit. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Weird to sexualize maternity pictures but ok,” scolded another. Um … is it weird, actually?

Lots of pregnant people continue to have sex with their partners during pregnancy. Pregnancy is also almost always the result of sex. How is associating the two a weird thing to do?

Even setting aside breeding kinks and pregnancy fetishes and so on … isn’t it normal for someone to find their partner hot?