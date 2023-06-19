Kailyn Lowry: Sorry, Haters! I’ll Never Stop Boning!

Kailyn Lowry only meant to send one message on Father’s Day.

It consisted of just three words and it was intended for the three men who are responsible for her four sons.

But then the Internet spoke; loudly, clearly, forcibly and quite rudely.

And Lowry ended up penning one message after another in defense of herself, her life choices — and her future behind closed doors.

Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera share a son and a perpetual bond. They get along well these days. (Instagram)

It all started when the former Teen Mom 2 star shared images of all three of her baby daddies — Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez — along with this caption:

Happy Father’s Day.

The MTV personality is a mother to a quartet of sons, having welcomed her oldest, Isaac, while filming 16 & Pregnant with Rivera in 2010.

After marrying Marroquin in September 2012, the spouses welcomed their first son together, Lincoln, in November 2013.

Following this couple’s split in July 2017, Lowry went on to welcome her two youngest sons, Lux and Creed Romello, with Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry has four sons. Here she is with the oldest, Isaac. (Instagram)

There’s been a rumor for weeks that Lowry secretly gave birth some time ago to baby number-five.

But we’re not here to speculate on that at the moment.

In the comment section of her Father’s Day tribute, critics were quick to call out the Barely Famous podcast host for her blended family.

“IG only lets you post 10 slides. Better slow down on them baby daddies girl,” one troll wrote under the post.

Lowry sarcastically responded in this case by referencing the busiest baby daddy in Hollywood” “No, I’m going for Nick Cannon vibes, obviously.”

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry poses beside little Creed while discussing his bedroom decor. (Instagram)

In another sassy instance, Lowry reacted to a second hater who told her to “keep her legs closed” because she “can’t keep no one.”

Rather harsh, wouldn’t you say?

“I left all of them but as long as I’m alive, I’ll be f-ckin,” Kailyn wrote back, citing her penchant for sexual intercourse.

Kailyn Lowry attended the Webby Awards in 2023. (Getty Images)

Kailyn has mostly ignored all the chatter about her alleged fifth child.

In May, however, Lowry admitted that isn’t done having kids.

“I’m not done, but I wouldn’t specifically try for a girl,” Lowry said on an episode of her podcast.

“I said I was done in the past, but I think I’m trying to convince myself that I’m done, so I say it out loud lots of times.”

On a previous episode, she said along this same theme:

“I’m literally freezing my eggs for the sole reason if I end up with someone who doesn’t have children of their own and wants children.”