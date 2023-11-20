Following Jamie Lynn Spears’ elimination on Dancing With The Stars last month, we knew that it was just a matter of time before she clawed her way back into the spotlight.

Once again identifying as a “star,” she is now appearing on another reality platform for has-beens and friends-of.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here is the UK’s equivalent to stretching the “celebrity” label beyond recognition.

Jamie Lynn is on this season. She’s one of the villains. Everyone is roasting her. And she is absolutely refusing to discuss her actual celebrity sister.

Introducing herself for Season 23 of British reality series “I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here,” alleged celebrity Jamie Lynn Spears claims that she is most famous for two things. According to her, those things are acting and singing. (Image Credit: ITV)

Though Jamie Lynn Spears did film an introductory video like everyone else, that is part of the show. She broke tradition, offering no media interviews ahead of Season 23.

She reportedly kept her head down ahead of going out into the wilderness with other “celebrities.” Even famously reclusive cast members have done interviews in some form since 2006 — when David Gest declined.

While TV sources have said that they hope that Jamie Lynn finds her voice at camp … we wouldn’t get our hopes up. But she is drawing attention to the show.

For one thing, Jamie Lynn’s introductory video included a wild claim that people are mocking left and right.

“I’m best known for being an actress and a singer,” she claimed. “I have been doing it since I could basically walk.”

Jamie Lynn continued: “There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously. But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me.”

“Meet Jamie Lynn Spears” is part of a promo for Season 23 of “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!” It also just sounds like a threat. (Image Credit: ITV)

You can already imagine the mockery.

In real life, Jamie Lynn’s claim to fame is that her immensely talented sister, Britney Spears, is one of the most famous people on the planet.

And you know? It’s perfectly okay to have a more famous, more likable, more talented sister. But the way that Jamie Lynn has, over the years, seemed to try to minimize her sister’s role has not won her any fans.

Jamie Lynn might be presenting herself as a self-made “star,” but everyone knows who she is.

In fact, other competitors have taken to shading her along those lines.

“Britney Spears’ sister,” is a normal way to explain who Jamie Lynn is. But some contestants are just saying that instead of Jamie Lynn’s name. That’s shady — and audiences are eating it up.

On “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here,” Jamie Lynn Spears participates in a bug-related challenge. (Image Credit: ITV)

Additionally, some viewers are expressing shock at Jamie Lynn’s age. They did not expect that she is only 32 years old.

It is very unfair to target someone’s appearance. As we’ve noted before, Jamie Lynn’s alleged resemblance to the rancid Senator Ted Cruz is not her fault.

We can acknowledge that some viewers felt surprised that her date of birth is April 4, 1991. Some thought that she might be Britney’s older sister (but Britney has one sister and one brother).

Jamie Lynn Spears shows off her profile before dancing a cha cha on Dancing With The Stars Season 32, Episode 2. (Image Credit: ABC)

Speaking of politicians so infamously vile that people from other countries recoil at the mention of their name, one of Jamie Lynn’s competitors is Nigel Farage.

The despicable fiend was one of the architects of Brexit.

While millions of Brits suffer the economic consequences of this British blunder, he’s off doing reality TV.

Former Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage attends a speech by former Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Institute for Government on September 18, 2023 in London, England. Nearly one year on from the ill-fated mini-budget that impacted the British economy and ended her short-lived premiership, the former prime minister delivers her keynote speech that seeks to explain and defend her time in charge. (Photo Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Which does remind us of a solid point: Jamie Lynn is not and cannot be the worst person on this season.

We get that it’s fun to roast her. But Farage can almost guarantee that he’s the worst person in any place or time where he exists.

Let’s not let Jamie Lynn memes cause us all to lose perspective.