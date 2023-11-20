Jessa Duggar usually isn’t one to make waves.

As her siblings rebelled and spoke out against the cult-like environment in which they were raised, Jessa remained loyal to her domineering parents and their bizarre belief system.

When her family was embroiled in one scandal after another in the past year, Jessa merely kept her head down and steered clear of social media until things started to blow over.

Needless to say, the mother of four has put up with a lot in recent years, and she’s clearly developed a major talent for suffering in silence.

Jessa Duggar shops for a wedding dress during an episode of Counting On. (TLC)

But when it comes to the frustrations of home ownership, Jessa simply can’t keep quiet!

You see, about a year ago, Jessa and husband Ben Seewald purchased a “fixer-upper” property near her hometown of Tontitown, Arkansas.

The couple was initially excited about the prospect of taking on a big renovation project.

But it seems that poring over blueprints and swinging sledgehammers while also raising four young kids (and expecting a fifth!) turned out to be more of a challenge than they Seewalds had anticipated.

Jessa addressed the situation in detail in her latest YouTube video, which was aptly titled “One Year in Our Fixer Upper! 4 Things I Love and Hate.”

“We’ve been living in our fixer-upper for a little over a year now and as we’ve settled in and made this house our home, we have found certain things we love,” Jessa explained to viewers.

“And there are a few things that are rather quirky or just weren’t thought out really well.”

Jessa takes fans on a tour of her home in her latest YouTube video. (YouTube)

Throughout the video, Jessa was honest about her frustrations with the home, but it seems that she has no regrets about buying it.

She and Ben purchased the place from Jessa’s grandmother, Mary Duggar, for just $100,000.

Just 11 months before the purchase was completed, there had been a fire on the property, which resulted in significant damage to several rooms.

Jessa Duggar shows off her remodeled kitchen in her latest YouTube video. (YouTube)

Among the rooms that needed to be rebuilt were the kitchen and laundry rooms, both of which now appear to be in tip-top shape.

For the most part, commenters were quick to applaud Jess and Ben for all the progress they’ve made in restoring their home.

But since mom-shaming Duggar women is still a surprisingly popular pastime on the internet, a few people felt the need to ding Jessa for her “messy” laundry room.

A shot of Jessa Duggar’s cluttered laundry room from her latest YouTube video. (YouTube)

But as always, the quietest Duggar appeared to be unbothered by it all.

Jessa is currently in her third trimester, and she’ll be welcoming her fifth child in early 2025 (if not sooner!).

And she’s the first to admit that there’s still a lot of work to be done on her grand fixer-upper project.

So yeah, she’s not concerning herself with the opinions of anonymous haters these days.