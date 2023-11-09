Adam22 and Lena The Plug are an unconventional couple with unconventional names. And they’re about to launch a steamy reality show.

It’s not quite The Bachelor. It’s not quite that Jerry Hall reality series, Kept. And it’s definitely not Seeking Sister Wife, either.

For The Love of Lena will have a series of contestants competing to be the winner.

And the winner will end up in a threesome with the two of them. And yes, the threesome will be on-camera.

Adam22 and Lena The Plug pose for her camera en route to a wedding. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Adam Grandmaison goes by Adam22. He is, first and foremost, a YouTuber behind the channel “No Jumper.” He does a lot of interviews.

Lena the Plug (whose real name is Lena Nersesian) is also a YouTuber. She is a model and an adult content creator with work on OnlyFans and Pornhub.

As you learn more about them, you’ll understand why they came up with the premise to For The Love of Lena.

On his YouTube series, Adam22 speaks into the microphone. This shirt appears in multiple interviews. (Image Credit: YouTube)

TMZ reports that these two, who married in May of 2023, are starting their own reality show.

10 men will compete for the grand prize: a threesome with the couple.

We already know some of the contestants, who include TikToker Cripmac, a tap-dancing virgin named Cherdley, a porn star named John Legendary, and a “dreamboat” by the name of Thugger.

Standing in front of a mirror, Adam22 and Lena the Plug show off their dressed up looks. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The show will launch on YouTube next Monday. But, as you may have guessed, some of the content won’t air on that particular video platform.

Viewers will get to watch the competition on YouTube, sure.

But the ultimate champion’s threesome with Adam22 and Lena will air on OnlyFans. And no, it won’t be free.

Adult film actresses Vicki Chase and Teanna Trump, adult film producer/director Greg Lansky and adult film actresses Riley Reid, Abigail Mac, and Lena The Plug Nersesian pose at Lansky’s Blacked, Tushy and Vixen adult studios booth at the 2019 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 23, 2019. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Image)

Adam and Lena launched an interview series back in 2021, around this time of year.

At the time, they would interview adult film stars and then have sex with them in a threesome. It’s called the Plug Talk Podcast for more reasons than just one.

Their first guest was Adriana Chechik. As far as we can tell, it looks like all of these extra-in-depth videos have been with women.

In this screenshot from one of his YouTube interviews, Adam22 touches on a variety of subjects. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Interestingly, earlier this year, Adam22 gave the go-ahead for Lena to sleep with male porn star Jason Luv.

It is, as Lena pointed out, an absolutely ridiculous double-standard. The two of them had engaged in hundreds of threesomes without issue. And yet people were weird about this.

The reality competition will be their first threesome where Lena is the only girl. People who think that this is a big deal or shocking might want to get out more.

Adam22 and Lena the Plug face each other while preparing to be wedding guests (Image Credit: YouTube)

There is so much to say about this. A contest where sex is explicitly part of the job and part of the reward is complex, because one or more parties have every right to revoke consent at any point.

Additionally, some wonder if the presence of someone who hasn’t had sex, Cherdley the tap-dancing virgin, might make the threesome weird. Honestly, plenty of people have their first or some of their first sexual experiences in a threesome. It might be awkward for it to be on camera, but that might be a huge selling point for some viewers.

People are way too weird about sex and sexuality. You can make someone a nice meal, you can give them money, you can have sex with them — so long as everyone agrees, any of these can be a fine prize for a reality show. (We hope that everyone involved also gets paid, however)

Warhol.SS, Jerett Wasserman, and Adam22 attend Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 – Day 1 on December 14, 2019. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for West Coast Cure)

There is a sour note here, but we would be remiss in not mentioning it.

In 2018, two women accused Adam Grandmaison of sexual and physical assault. He denied the allegations.

It doesn’t appear that there were legal consequences, but it looks like it was enough that Atlantis Records eventually cut ties with him.