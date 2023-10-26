On this week’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani formally decided to end her marriage to Asuelu. She told him that she wants a divorce.

This good news is a long time coming.

So, while the rest of the cast was watching Jovi very nearly give Big Ed a not-undeserved pummeling (please don’t actually do violent things), Kalani and Asuelu sat down for emergency therapy.

Kalani opened up about everything — including Dallas’ flight out to see her, and how Asuelu’s last-minute changes in behavior came way too late.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa sat down for an emergency therapy session. (Image Credit: TLC)

After returning from her impromptu slumber party with Dallas, her “Hall Pass” boyfriend, Kalani Faagata hadn’t really seen Asuelu Pulaa.

He obviously knew that something was up. She spent the night away from the resort.

So when Kalani called an “emergency therapy meeting” to talk to him, he knew that it wasn’t a “Surprise! I forgive you for your endless betrayals and innumerable failings as a partner and a human being” sort of talk.

Asuelu Pulaa doesn’t know why the emergency therapy session is happening, but he knows that it’s not a “good” emergency. (Image Credit: TLC)

Obviously, Kalani knew that Asuelu was not going to be happy with this news.

Yes, he cheated on her. By her estimate, about a dozen different times, starting before they married and as recently as a few months before they filmed. (And those are just the times that she knows about)

Kalani wanted therapists on hand to deal with the fallout.

Speaking to the therapists, Asuelu Pulaa recalls finding that his semi-estranged wife had left the resort. (Image Credit: TLC)

Sitting before the therapists, Asuelu told them what he knew.

He simply knew that she wasn’t there for a night, and that he freaked out about it.

Kalani was there to fill in the blanks. And it started with Asuelu deleting messages. He acknowledged that he did it, but says that they were totally aboveboard messages. Frankly? Even if Kalani believed him, it doesn’t matter. Not anymore.

It’s Kalani Faagata’s turn to speak, and she explains why she unblocked her “Hall Pass” boyfriend and what followed. (Image Credit: TLC)

So, when Kalani saw her serial cheater husband shiftily deleting texts, she had to wonder why she was still trying to force this to work.

So she unblocked Dallas, bringing him up to speed. They began chatting again.

He was so eager to see her that he flew to Florida (he must really love her) to see her. She went to see him, just to talk in person.

As Kalani Faagata explains what happened, Asuelu Pulaa watches and listens. (Image Credit: TLC)

Well, what began as a conversation evolved into “something else.” They boned, and she spent the night with him.

Asuelu clearly suspected that something like this had happened.

Kalani noted that Dallas is thoughtful and attentive and treats her like a person as a friend. Any progress on these fronts that Asuelu has made came way “too late.” She’s right!

“So, is he here?” Asuelu Pulaa asks about his wife’s boyfriend. He sure is! Not at the resort, but nearby. (Image Credit: TLC)

As hard as it was for her to say aloud, Kalani confirmed that they don’t have a path forward.

At least, not a path that they can take together as a couple.

Kalani wants a divorce. From there, they can co-parent their two sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

Asuelu Pulaa was not happy to hear that he’s getting a divorce. (Image Credit: TLC)

This was not an easy conversation for either of them to have. But it was very necessary.

“The sooner we divorce, the better for the kids,” Kalani affirmed to the cameras. “There’s just nothing more that can be done.”

She continued: “Like, I’ve given up, I just hope that he can deal with everything and move forward with all of us.”

Kalani Faagata tears up as she says that her husband only began making an effort to become a good partner years too late. (Image Credit: TLC)

All of this has been a long time coming.

And after Kalani recently accused Asuelu of spousal rape and reproductive coercion, many fans are relieved that the marriage is over.

Not all. Some just hate Kalani. Some crimes can never be forgiven, and for a small but vocal segment of 90 Day Fiance viewers, one of those crimes is “having the absolute gall to be a woman.”