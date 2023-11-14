Matt LeBlanc Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to Matthew Perry: “You’re Finally …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Matt LeBlanc has penned an emotional tribute to his very close friend and beloved former co-star.

On Tuesday morning, the actor wrote a message on Instagram in honor of Matthew Perry… who died two weeks ago after drowning in a hot tub on his property in Los Angels.

He was 54 years old.

David Schwimmer, as Ross, Matt LeBlanc, as Joey and Matthew Perry as Chandler act in a scene from Friends during the seventh season of the show. (Photo by NBC/Newsmakers)

LeBlanc, of course, starred on Friends as Joey Tribbiani for a decade, while Perry took on the role of his best pal and roommate, Chandler Bing.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote via Instagram.

The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”

Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

LeBlanc also shared a series of photos with Perry from Friends, continuing as follows in his posting:

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.

He then closed with this quip:

“I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Cast members of NBC’s comedy series “Friends.” Pictured (l to r): David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Cook, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. (Getty)

Last week, The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released Perry’s official death certificate.

It confirmed that no drugs of any kind were found in the star’s system at the time he passed away.

This documents notes that Perry’s cause of death has been “deferred” in the wake of authorities saying late last month that autopsy results were inconclusive and that we’re still awaiting a full toxicology report.

The actor was laid to rest at a private funeral on November 3.

Matthew Perry attends the London Evening Standard British Film Awards at Television Centre on February 7, 2016 in London, England. (Getty)

As cited previously, Perry passed away on October 28 at his home in Southern California after an apparent drowning.

Days after Perry’s shocking death, LeBlanc and his castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — released a statement that addressed the loss of their dear friend and colleague.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the joint message said.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Matthew Perry will forever be in our hearts. (Getty)

We continue to send our thoughts to the loved ones of Matthew Perry.

May the Emmy-nominated and inspiring actor rest in peace and power.