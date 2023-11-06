Back in May, Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh seemed to be on different pages in their relationship. That pattern continues.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple were still together earlier this year. Now, they’ve broken up.

Over the weekend, Rishi announced their split, saying that it was a mutual breakup and that they remain friends.

Jen says that, actually, that’s not the truth. It wasn’t a mutual split. The “still friends” claim is debatable. And Rishi has since begun dating someone else … desperate to return to 90 Day Fiance.

Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh had a difficult, emotional parting during their season. (Image Credit: TLC)

Though Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh didn’t exactly have an explosive storyline on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4, they had major ups and downs.

Communication was a factor. Or a lack thereof.

Most of all, Rishi seemed torn and unable to fully commit to pleasing his family or being with Jen, whom he loved. He wanted the best of both worlds.

On the Tell All, Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh were still together, but it wasn’t very clear cut. (Image Credit: TLC)

During the Tell All, things were … better. They didn’t seem totally clear on the status of things or their future, but they weren’t exes.

(In fact, memorably, 90 Day Fiance fan favorite Debbie Aguero wanted to fix Jen up with her adult son, Julian. And Jen did give him her number … just to keep her options open)

Still, fans have pretty much assumed that they were still together, albeit over long distance. Until Friday, November 3, however.

In early November 2023, Rishi Singh took to Instagram to share a text post with 90 Day Fiance fans. He and Jen Boecher had broken up. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Jen and I have mutually decided to part ways,” Rishi wrote in a text post late last week.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure,” he continued. “But we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives.”

Rishi concluded: “The love and respect we have will always be, and our shared memories are forever. We part as life partners, but will remain platonic friends.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 star Rishi Singh shared this photo featuring Jen Boecher at the very end of April in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

That seems like a very normal breakup announcement. But you’d normally expect them both to post it, or to each post their own version.

Or at least a “like” from Jen, since they’re allegedly still friends.

Instead, Jen took to Instagram Live and then, later, to her Instagram Story to clear things up. Because she says that Rishi is lying about just about everything.

After her recent ex announced their breakup, Jen Boecher took to Instagram Live to share her side of the story. (Image Credit: Instagram)

So, according to Jen, she broke up with Rishi a few months ago. It was not mutual.

Rishi loved her, she said, and was finally ready to commit. But after years of waiting, her love for him had begun to wither.

Jen affirmed that the two were still somewhat friendly — but not in regular contact. Friendly doesn’t always mean friends.

Even though things were mostly good during the Tell All, Jen Boecher felt a lot of emotions. That’s normal! (Image Credit: TLC)

Jen had even more to say. And this is where things go beyond a weird, unilateral breakup fib.

According to her, Rishi had very recently reached out to her to tell her that he was with someone else … who was planning to come visit him.

Apparently, the new woman had appeared in some capacity on 90 Day Fiance in the past. And Rishi hoped to become engaged to this new gal on a future season of 90 Day Fiance. Ouch!

In a lengthy text post, Jen Boecher summarized her side of things for those who had missed her Instagram Live. Her November 2023 had a rough start. (Image Credit: Instagram)

There was more. Jen said that she found out that Rishi had been gossiping about her behind her back with other cast members from the show. That’s a betrayal.

Though Jen doesn’t regret the relationship, she did feel hurt by his actions. His plans to return to the show with a new gal also stung.

That said, Jen hasn’t ruled out returning to the franchise on 90 Day: The Single Life. Many of us would enjoy watching her find happiness.