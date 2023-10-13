Tori Roloff Responds to the Rumor: Is She Pregnant with Baby #4?!?

Tori Roloff loves being a mother.

She has made that very clear over the years, often gushing over the experience and sharing quite a few photos of sons Jackson and Josh; or daughter Lilah.

But Roloff would now like to make something clear:

Yes, as just stated, she loves being a mother. HOWEVER…

Over the years, Tori Roloff has displayed moments of sadness on Little People, Big World. (Image Credit: TLC)

… she’s not about to be a mother again any time soon.

On Thursday afternoon, Tori held a “nap trapped Q+A” on her Instagram Story.

At one point, one of her fans asked her a silly question, wondering if she was taking a nap due to a “Possible 4th baby?”

The TLC personality answered very simply, uploading a photo of an airplane wing and a GIF of a man wagging his finger “no.”

Happily ever after! Despite what you may have heard, Zach and Tori Roloff are absolutely meant to be! (Image Credit: TLC)

As always, it feels important to note here that it’s extremely rude to ask a stranger if she’s pregnant.

This is such a personal topic and you just never know what’s going on in someone’s life.

In this case, Tori has been very candid about why it’s unlikely she and husband Zach will add to their immediate family at any point.

“I feel like we’ve been pretty open like we don’t want any more kids. No, I’m not pregnant,” Tori previously told a follower, expounding as follows:

“I’ve had three babies: three C-sections and a miscarriage. Like my body has been through so much.”

On Little People, Big World, Tori Roloff speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

Of late, Tori has been in the news for reasons that have nothing to do with her womb.

She seems to be involved in an open feud with father-in-law Matt Roloff… following Matt snubbing his sons last spring when placing his farm up for sale.

Last week, for example, Tori publicized a trip to a pumpkin patch that decidedly was NOT the pumpkin patch owned by her Little People, Big World co-star.

In response, Matt thanked Audrey Roloff for showing up with her kids to his property, subtly calling Tori out for not doing so.

Matt Roloff looks rather intense in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Wrote Matt on Instagram a couple days ago:

“thank you Audrey for spending the day with Ember, Body and the Rad man out playing on the roloff patch last Friday with everyone from all over.

“Everyone loved seeing you and the kids and grandpa and mini sure loved sharing you with all the love that was visiting us @rolofffarms from around the world.

“I know Jer was traveling but it was awesome to have you share the day with us. Love love! @audreyroloff @jacobroloff45 @isabelsofiarock @amyjroloff @jeremyroloff @rolofffarm.”

Y