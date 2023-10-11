Tori Roloff Takes Off on Solo Trip in Wake of Ugly Spat with Father-in-Law

Tori Roloff needs a break, you guys.

The Little People, Big World star revealed via her Instagram Stories on Monday that she was heading on a retreat of some kind… alone.

“Coming for you @parkermanagement and @brasadaranch! Lots of travel this week!!” wrote Roloff as the caption to a selfie, citing a gathering reportedly put together by her management team for social media influences.

Tori Roloff addresses the camera in this Little People, Big World scene. (TLC)

In a separate snapshot, the mother of three thanked her aforementioned team after arriving at a ranch, where she was gifted a tote bag full of new clothing.

Sounds like fun.

And also like a much-needed reprieve for Roloff, who has been in the news of late for an unusual reason:

She’s very clearly feuding with her father-in-law, Matt Roloff.

Here is a split screen snapshot of Caryn Chander and Matt Roloff… and Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff. (TLC)

Last week, we documented Tori’s trip to a farm in Washington for some apple and pumpkin picking, as she shared a number of family photos from this outing.

“Lilah’s first field trip!” she captioned one of the photos that featured her precious daughter.

Going on such a trip with one’s small kids is not exactly notable, of course… unless, that is, a member of your family owns a DIFFERENT farm and you’ve chosen not to visit that property.

Matt does, indeed, own Roloff Farms in Oregon and Tori and her husband Zach used to help out during this busy time of year.

Zach and Tori Roloff, who we absolutely adore, are featured in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

But then Matt put a parcel of his land up for sale in May 2022, angering Zach in the process because he claimed at the time to have given his kids the first opportunity to buy this portion of the propety.

Zach clearly disagreed, however.

In a shocking public call-out, Zach trashed his dad as a manipulating coward, writing over a year ago of how Matt explained how he arrived at the farm sale:

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online at the time.

Tori has since, understandably, taken her husband’s side.

Happily ever after! Despite what you may have heard, Zach and Tori Roloff are absolutely meant to be! (TLC)

She allegedly snubbed Matt at one point a few months ago when he was trying to organize a charitable effort, and Matt clearly took notice.

This past weekend, he posted a message on Instagram that emphasized how one daughter-in-law had stopped by his farm with her kids, subtly making it clear that a certain other daughter-in-law did not do so.

“thank you Audrey for spending the day with Ember, Body and the Rad man out playing on the roloff patch last Friday with everyone from all over,” the father of four wrote as an Instagram caption on Sunday, adding:

“Everyone loved seeing you and the kids and grandpa and mini sure loved sharing you with all the love that was visiting us @rolofffarms from around the world.

“I know Jer was traveling but it was awesome to have you share the day with us. Love love! @audreyroloff @jacobroloff45 @isabelsofiarock @amyjroloff @jeremyroloff @rolofffarm.”

Matt Roloff looks rather intense in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Matt didn’t mention by Tori by name; nor as Tori openly insulted Matt in any way.

But we’re pretty sure there’s a term for what each reality star did in these posts and that term is sub-tweeting; they took indirect shots at the other, knowing full well that most followers would understand the gist of their messages.

Where will this unexpected feud go next?

In front of the cameras, we’re hoping, as TLC has not yet renewed Little People, Big World for a new season.

What are you waiting for, executives???

