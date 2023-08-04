Tammy Slaton Mourns Caleb Willingham at Husband’s Funeral: See the Photo

As previously reported, Tammy Slaton said goodbye to her husband this past Sunday.

At a funeral held close to her home in Kentucky, the 1000-Lb Sisters cast member laid Caleb Willingham to perpetual rest… just about a month after his tragic death.

Willingham died on June 30 at the age of 40.

No cause of death has been revealed.

We grabbed this photo from a video Tammy Slaton shared on Instagram in the late summer of 2023. (Instagram)

According to People Magazine, Tammy was joined by her family member for the very sad event, including sister Amy Slaton.

This publication has obtained and published a photo of Slaton in a black dress for the occasion, holding a bouquet of flowers as she goes to sit with friends and loved ones of her spouse.

In the weeks since Willingham passed away, Tammy has spoken out on a couple of instances.

For example, she shared bittersweet meme shortly after the news of his death, which read:

“Even tho we don’t talk everyday. Just because you live far away. You’re on my mind til each days end. I’m proud to say you are my friend.”

This was one of the photos Tammy Slaton uploaded on social media in tribute of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

Slaton also acknowledged via TikTok in July that she and Caleb were having issues in their marriage after just a few months.

She didn’t cite any reasons why, but she did fight through tears in order to tell fans:

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do… “I miss him like crazy… Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do.”

Slaton also opened up to People in the wake of this tragedy.

This is just so sad. Tammy Slaton lost her husband after just a few months of marriage. (Instagram)

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly,” the TLC personality told this outlet last month, adding at the time:

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Tammy Slaton cries uncontrollably as she struggles to talk about Caleb Willingham after husband’s death. (Instagram)

Slaton and Willingham met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022.

Slaton was there to lose weight before bariatric surgery, while Willingham was being treated for obesity.

The pair got married right outside this facility in November.

“When you love somebody, you don’t let anything get in the way,” Willingham said on an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters this year.

Tammy Slaton posted this photo of Caleb Willingham shortly after he passed away. RIP. (Instagram)

After news broke of Willingham’s death, TLC released a statement, stating:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Slaton, meanwhile, recently told followers that new episodes of this reality show will premiere on December 12.