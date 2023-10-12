Denise Richards Blasted for New OnlyFans Collab with Daughter Sami Sheen

Since she first joined the adult media subscription platform, 19-year-old Sami Sheen has been open about her OnlyFans and what goes into being a content creator and sex worker.

Mom Denise Richards was unsure at first … but then followed in her footsteps. The Season 13 trailer of RHOBH even brings up Denise’s OnlyFans offerings.

Their pages are separate. But not all of their content is.

Denise recently teased a new OnlyFans collab with her daughter … and she’s getting roasted in every comments section.

Recently, Denise Richards “tantalized” her fans and followers on OnlyFans by suggesting that she and Sami Sheen might produce content together — again.

“Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collab?” she asked her subscribers.

Denise’s OnlyFans goes for about $25 per month. Sami’s subscription prices are around $20. Both mother and daughter offer discounts for people who purchase multiple months at a time.

Taking to TikTok, Sami Sheen opened up to her followers about how she prepares to film for OnlyFans. As of this June 2023 video, she had been making a living through this online sex work for over a year. (TikTok)

Most of the times, a “collab” on OnlyFans means that two sex workers who use the platform will film together.

This could mean the two of them having sex, but not always. Even when recording explicit sexual videos, sometimes a collab means that people are side-by-side, or not directly touching. (Can’t say the same for the Lucky Pierre, mind you)

We hope that we do not have to explain that Denise and Sami were not offering anything of the sort. Their collab, just like last time, would be more like a Q&A to talk to fans.

We cannot speak for how Denise’s subscribers reacted. They were probably pretty chill about it, one assumes.

But elsewhere, and particularly on Reddit, people expressed how creepy Denise’s little collab tease sounded to them.

“This is f–king WEIRD beyond words and one of the sickest s–t I’ve seen on this app,” one redditor declared. “What does she even mean?”

After receiving some disturbing and hateful comments in June of 2023, Sami Sheen clarified her job — and affirmed her support for all types of sex workers. (TikTok)

“Mini me has undertones that I cannot support in this context. Do better Denise,” wrote another Reddit denizen.

Another critic then quipped: “Denise is really turning OnlyFans into an OnlyFams.”

Just to be clear, Denise is not offering anything incestuous. Or even faux incest, like porn that adds “step” to the title so that you know that the two thirty-year-olds annoying each other until they have sex aren’t actually siblings.

Neither Denise nor Sami offer particularly spicy content. Earlier this year, Sami fielded questions about why she’s held off on full nudity.

So if you heard “Denise Richards OnlyFans” and assumed that anybody’s getting railed … no. She does, however, love that the platform lets her selectively interact with fans. It reminds her of forums from decades past.

Still, Denise has to know that her tease is going to rub some people the wrong way. But it will also rub some people differently. That might be worse, actually.