We have an update on the tragic death of Matthew Perry.

As previously reported, the long-time actor — forever best known for his hilarious role of Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom Friends — was found dead in a hot tub on his own property in Los Angeles on Saturday.

He was 54 years old.

Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022. (Getty)

According to initial reports, Perry played pickle ball the morning of his passing.

A few hours after he returned home, a housekeeper came across his body submerged in the aforementioned jacuzzi and proceeded to call 911 to report what she believed to have been a cardiac arrest emergency.

No illicit drugs were found at the scene.

This was immediately notable to many observers because Perry had been very open for years about his battle with alcohol and other substances prior to his death.

Actor Matthew Perry at the premiere of Reelz’s “The Kennedys After Camelot” at The Paley Center for Media on March 15, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

Now, however, TMZ has published a follow-up in which it reports that a number of prescription medications were discovered inside of Perry’s residence.

Sources say that authorities came across anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) drug in the home.

The L.A. County Coroner will conduct a toxicology exam to determine if any drugs were in Perry’s system, although it could take months to get the results of this test back.

In general, local police are conducting an investigation into Perry’s death.

Matthew Perry will forever be in our hearts. (Getty)

Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams, who leads the Robbery Homicide Division that is investigating Perry’s death, said on Saturday that the “cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point foul play is not suspected.”

Just five days before he drowned, meanwhile, Perry posted a photo on Instagram of himself inside of this same hot tub, writing as a caption:

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

Matthew Perry attends Phoenix House’s 12th Annual Triumph For Teens Awards Gala at the Montage Beverly Hills on June 15, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry opened up about his struggle with substance abuse throughout the years.

He started drinking at the age of 18 and then became addicted to Vicodin in 1996 after a jet ski accident.

Due to the severity of this addiction, Perry said he attended 6,000 AA meetings, went to rehab 15 times, detoxed 65 times, has been on life support and has spent between $7 and $9 million in attempt to get sober, People Magazine once wrote.

The actor eventually founded Perry House, a men’s sober living facility.

Matthew Perry arrives at the 9th Annual Dinner Benefiting the Lili Claire Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 14, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement this weekend.

“Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

“This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

(Instagram)

Perry — who also starred on shows such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Mr. Sunshine — continues to be mourned by a slew of stunned celebrities, many of whom have taken to social media in to express their sadness.

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mom on Friends, Tweeted:

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew.

Added Selma Blair on Instagram:

My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.

Matthew Perry has starred in a number of television programs. But we’ll always remember him as Chandler on Friends. (Getty)

Paget Brewster, who portrayed Kathy on season 4 of Friends, wrote:

I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.

Added NBC in its own heartfelt message:

We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry.

He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.