Khloe Kardashian Confronts Kris Jenner: You Effed Up When You Cheated on My Dad!

Despite everything that he’s done, a lot of the Kardashians are still friends with Tristan Thompson.

The main reason for that is Khloe. She clearly wants him in her life, even if that (hopefully) never again means being in her bed.

But her serial forgiveness of the serial cheater is part of a double standard.

On an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Khloe confronts Kris Jenner … for cheating on her dad.

On The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian wears a powder blue top and dramatic shades while confronting her mother. (Image Credit: Hulu)

In a promo for next week’s Thursday, October 19 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian is picking a fight.

It’s not with one of her sisters, this time.

She has a bone to pick with her own momager, Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner grows defensive as her daughter confronts her on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f–ked up big time with me,” Khloe begins.

The two are outdoors. And it’s not initially clear what Khloe is talking about. This could be something recent, or from long in the past.

What is clear is that Kris does not agree — and is not ready to admit to anything of the sort.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner “klash” outdoors on The Kardashians Season 4. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I did not f–k up big time,” Kris fires back.

But Khloe continues, telling Kris “I’m never f–king heard.”

She characterizes the situation to her mom as: “We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole.”

Kris Jenner gestures while explaining that she feels that there’s a miscommunication going on. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“No, you misunderstood,” Kris insists to her daughter during the Hulu promo.

“You’re just somewhere else,” she tells Khloe. “You’re spiraling.”

She’s sounding pretty dismissive to us. And this isn’t their only confrontational conversation, it seems.

Khloe Kardashian adjusts her very dramatic sunglasses on The Kardashians Season 4. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Later, we see a possibly relevant conversation.

Khloe is chatting with Tristan, who is shirtlessly towering over her. Just in case any viewers forgot why she overlooked so many of his wrongdoings … it wasn’t all about co-parenting.

In the clip, Khloe tells Tristan that “I think we have more things to work out.”

A shirtless Tristan Thompson towers over ex Khloe Kardashian on her family’s show. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Khloe addresses the confessional (konfessional?) camera.

“Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do,” she states.

So … yes, she has a huge double standard. But at least she admits it. Is that better? Maybe.

Speaking to the Season 4 confessional camera on The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian explains the double standard to which she holds her family. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Following this (we have no idea if the two scenes are related), we see a conversation between Khloe and Kris. Another conversation, also outdoors.

(Goodness, there’s nothing that this family loves more than leaning slightly sideways on furniture outside, is there?)

During this clip, Khloe asks Kris point blank: “What was your mindset when you cheated?”

Khloe Kardashian confronts a relative about cheating on The Kardashians Season 4. (Image Credit: Hulu)

At this point, Kris appears visibly taken aback.

“You’re asking me?” she asks in a state of audible shock.

Kris’ apparent confusion seems to only frustrate her daughter.

Clearly, Kris Jenner did not expect for her daughter to call her out on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Who the f–k else am I talking to?” Khloe asks.

A fair question.

Presumably, all of this tension will make more sense when we see the full episode. It’s coming on October 19!