Kim Zolciak Divorce Filing Demands Full Custody of Kids, But Throws Kroy Biermann a Bone

As we recently reported, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are essentially at war as their renewed divorce battle continues.

This is their second divorce filing in 2023. (With two-and-a-half months to spare, they could reconcile and then file a third time before the year ends!)

The world has heard a lot from Kroy in court documents since his most recent filing.

Now, finally, Kim is returning fire. To no one’s surprise, her wants are totally at odds with Kroy’s in the divorce.

TMZ reports that Kim Zolciak has filed a formal response to Kroy Biermann’s divorce filing.

Among other things, her counterclaim lays out what she considers to be best for their four minor children.

Kim is asking the court to award primary custody of the kids to her. But there are some details that are less than hostile towards Kroy.

In her filing, Kim notes that she and Kroy should continue to share legal custody of the minor children

Interestingly, she does not detail exactly why all four kids should be with her on a full-time basis.

Presumably, she is waiting until the divorce progresses further before she starts making her case in family court.

Her documents do highlight that she is “a loving, fit, and proper parent” to their children.

Additionally, Kim writes that she wants to make sure that Kroy receives “liberal visitation” with the kids.

Even as hostile as these two have been with each other, that’s less aggressive than some divorce counterfilings have been over the years.

Her documents also note that she depends upon Kroy for support and maintenance.

Here, “support” does not mean emotional, and “maintenance” does not mean fixing the sink.

For this reason, Kim is requesting that the court award her temporary and permanent alimony — and child support, for the kids.

Remember, Kroy’s filing strikes a very different tone.

He is asking for sole physical custody — the opposite of what she wants — and child support and alimony from Kim.

Oh, and Kroy wants sole legal custody, too. In comparison, Kim’s offer is less acrimonious. Just a little.

Of course, there’s more to this divorce than their four kids.

Over the years, Kim and Kroy amasses a lot of shared property and assets. Kim wants the court to divide those equally.

Her filing acknowledges their shared Georgia mansion. At present, the mansion is on the market for $6 million. It is a genuinely gorgeous property.

For weeks, reports made it sound like Kim was largely in denial that the divorce was truly back on.

(In fairness, the two were allegedly still sleeping together in between fights, so maybe there were a lot of mixed signals)

Obviously, she is now ready to go to battle against her ex.