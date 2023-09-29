Will David and Sheila Return to 90 Day Fiance?

All season long, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 viewers have been rooting for David and Sheila.

Seeing them still happily together on the Tell All special Part 1 warmed people’s hearts.

Viewers are already clamoring to see more of their journey. David’s going back to visit Sheila. And then their K-1 visa journey awaits.

But they might not appear on another season. And there could be some very good reasons for that.

David appeared in person, wearing a fantastic shirt, for the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 Tell All. Sheila participated remotely. (TLC)

In addition to being a wonderful couple, David and Sheila made franchise history this season.

David is deaf. The show put a lot of genuine thought into how editing portrayed him, cutting out the sound to show viewers the stark contrast in how he experiences the world.

David’s deafness also ties closely to his relationship with Sheila. She is losing her hearing, and makes use of a hearing aid. Slowly but (hopefully) surely, she is learning ASL.

Sheila Mangubat smiled brightly while participating in the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 Tell All special. She remained in the Philippines but took part remotely, like most — but not all — of the non-American partners. (TLC)

Their story has its own, slow pace

But David and Sheila’s love story hasn’t exactly been a race to the finish line.

They’re not on their K-1 journey yet. There’s no 90 day deadline, despite the name of the show and the franchise.

David and Sheila only met in person on screen. They spent a couple of weeks together before David had to return to his life. And their romance will continue at its own pace — not at the pace most convenient for production.

On the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 Tell All special, David showed off a new look — in a truly fantastic shirt. (TLC)

David and Sheila have low conflict

Another issue that their genuine love for each other means that they have very little conflict.

Thankfully, Sheila is unlikely to abruptly lose an immediate family member in a senseless tragedy every season.

But … what will that mean for their future on the show?

A tearful and traumatized Sheila describes her mother’s accidental death. (TLC)

We’re happy that they have genuine love and peace.

But when their biggest drama is a family death and a tearful goodbye, they risk being so wholesome that they’re boring.

Look, people still like to watch the Kenny and Armando couples, but happy couples aren’t ratings gold.

David and Sheila bid each other a tearful farewell at the airport. (TLC)

They need off-camera time

This isn’t just about the show. There may be more personal reasons for David and Sheila to not return.

The two of them spent their first meeting on camera. They spent so many moments, including Sheila’s mother’s funeral, with production following them.

Other couples have spent time together between seasons. David and Sheila need that, too.

Sheila happily confirms her engagement to David. (TLC)

90 Day just doesn’t pay that well

Sometimes, this show literally isn’t worth it. And we don’t just mean how it can harm someone’s reputation.

This franchise (famously) pays very little. As of several years ago, a couple might make as little as $1,000 per episode.

Even if that figure has gone up, so has the price of everything else. For just a little money, David is missing a lot of work. Do the TLC paychecks even balance out the expense of his visit to Sheila?

David proposed to Sheila during their romantic getaway. She said yes! (TLC)

More screen time means risking a change in narrative

We should also talk about how fickle viewers can be and how underhanded the editing is.

In past years, we’ve watched people totally change their minds about who the “bad guy” in a relationship is. Others have soured on whole couples entirely.

David and Sheila may want to end their time on TV on a high note. The alternative could mean people growing sick of them.

At dinner, David proposed to Sheila. She said “yes.” (TLC)

That said, it’s very possible that David and Sheila will return.

(If so, we hope that the show makes it truly worth their time. David works hard enough as it is)

But it’s not a sure thing. Even if producers want them back, this couple may think better of it.