Kourtney Kardashian Trashes Kim, Says She Wants to Get 'The F-ck Away' from Her Family

DING! DING! DING!

It was once again on between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian this past Wednesday night, as Hulu kicked off Season 4 of their family’s reality show.

The siblings clashed toward the end of last season, as well, due to Kourtney accusing Kim of copying the design of her wedding dress for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in which the latter took part a few months after Kourtney exchanged vows with Travis Barker.

But the tension seemed to be over once the cameras stopped rolling. (Crazy how that works, huh?)

Kim and Kourtney are NOT getting along on Season 4 of the Kardashians. (Hulu)

On the latest premiere, however, both sisters acknowledged that negative feelings were brought back up after they actually viewed footage from the previous season.

“The problem is, last season was really rough … then we were over it, we had fun, we did that Christmas album, we talked it out, everything had been fine,” Kim said at the outset of this new episode.

“And then we watched the edits for our show and I start hearing what she’s saying about me, she hears what I’m saying about her, and then we get mad all over again.

“It brings up so many feelings.”

Kourtney is giving Kim some major side eye in this Kardashians confessional. (Hulu)

“I think last season was really hard,” agreed Kourtney in her own confessional. “What’s harder than living it in real time, is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living.”

No, it’s not.

On the episode (which was filmed many, many months ago)… Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble all jetted off to Cabo, while Kourtney stayed home in the wake of an explosive call with Kim.

The call was placed by Kim and it centered on an invite to Milan (naturally) to attend another Dolce & Gabbana event (of course).

It didn’t sit well with Kourtney, though, who wanted to delve into “deeper things” with her sister.

Wearing a lacy all-black ensemble that covered her neck and fingertips, Kourtney Kardashian spoke to the confessional camera for The Kardashians Season 3. (Hulu)

During this exchange, Kim denied the ongoing allegation that she used Kourtney’s wedding dress design for business purposes, prompting an angry response from the pregnant reality star.

“You’re talking about the bullsh-t details because it’s all your egotistical selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney went off.

“You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there ’til the second you left, that’s what it’s about.

“You couldn’t be happy for me, you couldn’t be happy I was the center of attention and you weren’t.”

Kim Kardashian has quite a look on her face in this Season 4 scene, huh? (Hulu)

What?!?!? No, Kim tried to argue.

She told Kourtney she needed to “dig deep and find out why you hate me so much and why you’re so angry with me, because all of this never happened.”

She said she felt like Kourtney didn’t believe she was happy because “you have a serious vendetta,” adding:

“You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it.”

As you might expect, this didn’t exactly calm Kourtney down.

Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo of herself amid her pregnancy in 2023. (Instagram)

“I don’t need you guys anymore, I don’t need to be a part of it,” Kourtney fired back, before Kim claimed “all” of her sister’s friends call the rest of the family “complaining” about her behavior.

She added they all had a group chat labeled “NOT KOURTNEY” where they talk about everything her friends tell them and in which they try to “figure out why you’re such a different person and you have this vendetta out.”

Jeepers, huh?!?

It’s almost as if the pair ratcheted things up for the sake of a Season 4 storyline, you know?

Kim Kardashian attends the Kering Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Joy Malone/Getty Image)

Kourtney later pushed back against the idea that she isn’t a happy person.

“I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the f-ck away from you guys. Specifically, you,” she told Kim.

Kourtney then blasted her entire family for having side conversation about her, asking:

“Who the f-ck has time? Maybe you guys need to think about if you’re not happy. Get a f–king life. I don’t have side chats about anyone.”

That sure is a baby bump! As you can see in this July 2023 photo, Kourtney Kardashian is quite pregnant. (Instagram)

Kim proceeded to cross a line, actually alleging that Kourtney’s own children “have even come to me with problems they have and how you are.”

Hearing that, Kourtney grew livid, wondering if Kim truly thought it was “helpful” to bring something like that into their argument.

Getting choked up, she exclaimed:

“Like it’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. It’s like you’re just a f-cking witch and I hate you.”

Kim Kardashian may be excited during this July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, but her shoulders are screaming “we got too much sun!” (Hulu)

As stated above, Kourtney chose NOT to go on the Cabo trip with her loved ones after this heated call.

“I think the phone conversation was really hurtful and I felt reminded of this characteristic that has been in my family for so many years, where we say mean things to hurt each other and it’s what I work hard at in therapy to change,” Kourtney said in a confessional.

“When I’m reminded of those types of things, it really is hurtful. Like, why would my family treat me that way?

“I want to protect my energy and be around positivity and good vibes and Palm Springs with my husband is where it’s at.”