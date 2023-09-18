Jill Duggar: Here’s Why Fans Believe She’s Not Allowed to Talk to Jana

Jill Duggar has been on quite the emotional roller coaster this past week.

The excitement surrounding the publication of Jill’s debut memoir was countered by her parents’ negative reaction to the book, which, while predictable, was probably heartbreaking for the first-time author.

To the surprise of no one, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar accused Jill of lying and using her platform to settle old grievances.

Thankfully, Jill cut ties with her folks several years ago, so she’s somewhat shielded from their insanity.

Jill Duggar holds a cup of coffee while looking into the camera for this selfie. (Instagram)

But the same can’t be said for Jill’s many siblings, most of whom are still intensely loyal to their parents.

In fact, it looks as though one of Jill’s sisters might remain forever under the complete control of Jim Bob and Michelle.

At the age of 33, Jana Duggar is unmarried, and since women in her family are not permitted to live alone, she remains under her parents’ roof.

Jana Duggar looks like she’s fed up with the rumors. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Jana hasn’t posted on social media since March of 2022, and there’s been a great deal of speculation about her health and well-being in recent weeks.

During a YouTube livestream session that took place over the weekend, Jana was asked if feels any concern for Jana, and she responded without shedding much light on her sister’s circumstances.

“I don’t know. I try and not meddle too much in my siblings’ lives. I don’t know where they’re all at,” Jill replied.

Jill Duggar spoke with fans on YouTube in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

“I don’t want to speak about their stories and everything. I’ll let them tell their story or figure it out themselves,” she continued.

“I think anyone that’s grown up in IBLP, it’s definitely a process, and it’s one that’s very hard to come away from and kind of sort through.”

Fans who watched the livestream felt that Jill became visibly upset while talking about Jana.

Jana Duggar is being criticized for her treatment of her siblings. Many fans seem believe the eldest Duggar daughter is spying on her sisters. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“It looked like she was about to cry while talking about Jana,” one person wrote on Reddit, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“That is the face of someone who regardless of what she says is, in fact, worried about Jana,” another added.

Many commenters noted that Jill seemed uncertain about Jana’s current circumstances, as though she hadn’t spoken to her sister in quite some time.

Jill Duggar has published her debut memoir. And parents are not loving the book! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It could be that Jana is not permitted to speak to Jill.

Or the eldest Duggar daughter might have chosen to cut ties as a show of loyalty to her parents.

Whatever the case, if Jana and Jill are no longer on speaking terms, then it’s yet another sad development in the ongoing tragedy of the Duggar family.

We hope that Jill will be able to offer a more reassuring update on her older sister sometime soon.