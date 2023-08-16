Raquel Leviss: Eff You, Bravo! I’m Done with Vanderpump Rules!

Raquel Leviss has spoken.

And Bravo executives might not like what she just said.

On Wednesday evening, the polarizing reality television personality sat down for an episode of Bethenny Frankel’s “ReWives” podcast.

As you might expect, the main topic of conversation was Raquel’s affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval last year — and whether or not she would return to the show that has made her (in)famous.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were at the center of A LOT of drama on Season 10. (Bravo)

Early on in the interview, Leviss took issue with how she felt exploited throughout Season 10 by producers and network higher-ups.

“I haven’t seen a single penny,” Leviss said on the podcast, seemingly complaining that she didn’t receive extra money for being at the center of a major storyline.

“It’s not fair. And I feel like a toddler saying, ‘It’s not fair.’ But it really isn’t. And I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain.

“My mistakes that I’ve made on camera live on forever.”

Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

The gigantic mistake Leviss made, of course, was to start sleeping with Sandoval while he was very much dating his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Madix learned of this affair after finding a raunchy FaceTime video from her pal to her boyfriend on the latter’s phone… and then immediately broke up with Sandoval.

The fallout from this inappropriate relationship drove a massive audience to Vanderpump Rules last season.

But still: Leviss was simply under contract for her role on the series. It’s unclear why she feels ripped off for not getting MORE money just because her lurid actions were exposed on air.

Raquel Leviss has been threatened in various ways since her affair came to light. (Instagram)

In July, we heard that Leviss was angling for a huge raise before committing to the program for Season 11.

And while she didn’t directly address her status on future episode, Raquel did tell Frankel that she “almost went back” to Vanderpump Rules so that she would essentially tell her side of the Sandoval story.

This implies she won’t actually be coming back to the popular show.

It also seems to be quite telling that she even made an appearance on Frankel’s podcast… considering Bethenny has threatened a lawsuit against Bravo and is looking to organize a union for all reality TV stars.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. This is a fact. (Instagram)

On April 14, meanwhile, Leviss voluntarily went into a facility in Arizona for mental health counseling, which she left in early July.

“Part of the reason why I wanted to take some time away is just because it was so chaotic and loud and there was such vitriol online. But then the other part of the reason why I wanted to go to a treatment facility was to understand my behaviors,” Leviss said on this same podcast.

“And my goal was to really get down to the bottom of, ‘Okay, why am I choosing men that are unavailable? Why do I keep finding myself in unhealthy relationships? What are the things that I need to change about my behavior?’

“And in knowing that I needed to make a change, I first had to know what it was that leads to those behaviors.”

Raquel Leviss attends the opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As for what she learned about herself during this stint?

“It took me a while to accept, but I learned about love addiction and it’s a real thing. It’s where you confuse intensity for intimacy,” Leviss told Frankel.

“And those chemical changes in the brain are the same chemical changes that happen when you take drugs. So it is addictive, and it explains why I couldn’t stop seeing this person, but it also doesn’t excuse the fact that it happened.

“But now I know better.”