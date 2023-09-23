Nic Kerdiles, Ex-Fiance of Savannah Chrisley, Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Nic Kerdiles, a former professional hockey player known in entertainment circles for having been engaged to reality star Savannah Chrisley, died Saturday morning in Nashville.

He was 29 years old.

According to local authorities, Kerdiles passed away from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident that took place around 3:30 a.m.

TMZ was the first outlet to confirm this horrible news.

Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty)

Reports indicate Kerdiles ran a stop sign and crashed into the driver’s side of a BMW.

He was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The night before this fatal crash, Kerdiles took to his Instagram Story and posted a photo of himself on his motorcycle.

He added the caption, “Night rider.”

Faye Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley Grayson Chrisley, Todd Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles pose during a personal appearance by Savannah Chrisley at Belk at Cool Springs Galleria Mall on November 5, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Getty)

Kerdiles gained small prominence after he was featured on Chrisley Knows Best while dating Savannah.

The couple called off its engagement for good in September 2020, just months after they decided to end their engagement and “go back to dating.”

“Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder,” Savannah told followers at the time.

“We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.

“These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life…but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life…I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it.

“Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing.”

Nic Kerdiles is posting here alongside his former fiancee. (Instagram)

In early 2022, meanwhile, Kerdiles held a gun to his head and came close to committing suicide.

In an emotional Instagram video, with Savannah and Todd Chrisley by his side, Nic said a few days later:

“With COVID and some of the things that I’ve had from COVID, I’ve been on medication and I decided to mix alcohol with it to a point that…

“I don’t remember anything that happened that night and I was in a full blackout…

“I don’t know where I was at in my mental state but between the depression, anxiety, the COVID effects. the medication, the alcohol, I did something that I never thought I would ever do.”

Nic Kerdiles explains his thoughts of suicide in this video from February 2022. (YouTube)

Kerdiles emphasized his hopes back then that if the video “can help at least one person out there that’s going through it,” to which Todd responded:

“I think you’re going to do better than that. I think you’re going to help a lot more than one.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Nic Kerdiles.

May he rest in peace.