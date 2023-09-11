Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates "Empowering" Pregnancy Following Emergency Fetal Surgery

Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian rushed to the hospital without explanation. Husband Travis Barker’s band postponed shows so that he could be with her.

It was, as fans suspected, her pregnancy.

Kourtney thanked doctors for preventing a family tragedy.

Now, still pregnant, Kourt is speaking up about how empowering this pregnancy feels to her.

A visibly pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo in early September, speaking of how “empowering” she feels that her pregnancy has been for her. (Instagram)

Last week, Kourtney underwent emergency fetal surgery.

This weekend, she was clearly feeling much better. And on Sunday, September 10, she set about proving that on Instagram.

Kourt shared photos, like the one above, showing off her baby bump in stylish leather.

Kourtney Kardashian used this photo in September 2023 to reveal her unborn child underwent major surgery. (Instagram)

“Pregnancy is so empowering,” Kourtney wrote in the post’s caption.

Her sheer lace top and black leather ensemble did nothing to upstage her baby bump.

In the comments, her followers flooded his with praise. They, too, celebrated the health of Kourtney and her fetus. Hooray!

Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo of herself amid her pregnancy in 2023. (Instagram)

“So happy you and the baby are doing well,” gushed one fan.

The follower continued: “I can’t wait to see him when he’s delivered.”

That same fan concluded: “Enjoy the rest of your pregnancy Mumma.” So sweet!

That sure is a baby bump! As you can see in this July 2023 photo, Kourtney Kardashian is quite pregnant. (Instagram)

“Empowering inspiring and bloody gorgeous @kourtneykardash,” another follower raved.

Kourtney is certainly gorgeous.

Pregnancy can do complex things to the body, internally and externally. But Kourt is and always has been a total knockout.

Kourtney Kardashian sure is pregnant, isn’t she? She shared this photo in June of 2023. (Instagram)

Not everyone was singing the same tune, however. Some, speaking from experience, felt that Kourt’s portrayal of pregnancy was a little unrealistic.

“You spelled exhausting wrong,” one fan joked.

Another winced at her attire, commenting: “That outfit has to be uncomfortable pregnant.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are pictured here from the video they used to reveal the gender of their child. (instagram)

During the first weekend of September, Kourtney underwent an urgent procedure for her pregnancy.

Travis left his European tour with Blink-182 so that he could be by her side — no matter what happened.

And, later, Travis explained what had happened. It was a close call.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian showed off their day-to-day lives as a married couple on The Kardashians Season 3. (Hulu)

“I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” he shared.

“I want to say thank you for all the support,” Travis then expressed.

He also reassured fans that their tour would resume. A tough situation for people who might need to take time off for the concert. That said, most European nations have laws that actually guarantee time off — no matter where someone works.

As numerous Instagram photos documented, Kourtney Kardashian displayed a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign on Saturday, June 17 2023. The announcement’s format was a nod to the drummer’s band. (Instagram)

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney wrote in her own post.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband,” she acknowledged. “Who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.”

Kourtney then acknowledged Kris, writing: “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”