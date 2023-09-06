Joy-Anna Duggar Slammed for Posting "Disgusting," "Dangerous" Photo of Daughter

Joy-Anna Duggar has always received a lot of criticism for her parenting decisions.

But the mother of three has been taking more flak than ever in recent weeks, and some commenters have gone so far as to accuse her of endangering her kids.

Joy probably deserves a little slack, as she didn’t have the best role models growing up.

In fact, Jim Bob and Michelle’s bizarre child-rearing practices probably traumatized her for life.

But still, Joy is on her third kid now, and there are things that she should know not to do.

And if she’s going to do them, she should at least know not to document them on social media.

Just last week, Joy was accused of exploiting her daughter’s medical issues to draw traffic to her YouTube page.

Prior to that, critics slammed Joy for misspelling her son’s name in the title of one of her posts.

But of those critiques pale in comparison to the drubbing that Joy is currently receiving on the always-amusing r/DuggarsSnark subreddit.

Joy posted a pic to her Instagram Story in which her daughter Evelyn appears to be standing barefoot in an Olive Garden bathroom.

The pic promptly became the topic of a Reddit thread, and not surprisingly, commenters were not thrilled with the questionable parenting on display here.

“Barefoot in a public restroom,” reads the title of the Reddit share.

“Barefoot in a public restroom is where I draw the line. That is SO gross! Is that truly a public restroom for sure?” one person commented

“Joy’s poor judgment strikes again. Daughter barefoot in a public bathroom. Gross,” a second chimed in.

“As someone who works in retail…. there has definitely been sh-t, piss, blood, and vomit on the floor,” a third observed.

“And the maintenance worker most likely won’t properly sanitize it. They’ll use the same mop that wiped around the toilets and use it to wipe the whole bathroom with it.”

“Joy has absolutely ZERO common sense. I saw this on her Instagram and wanted to puke. Those feet are filthy as well,” another wrote.

Others were somewhat sympathetic, noting that Joy was raised by parents who often seemed proud of their incompetence and their willingness to put their children in harm’s way.

Joy is doing how she was raised and it is wrong. I realize that kids grow fast but you can buy shoes for not that much money.

It’s true that Joy didn’t have the best parents.

But she also lives in the year 2023, which means she has access to pretty much all of the information in the world.

A quick Google search would’ve helped her to understand why kids shouldn’t walk around barefoot in public restrooms.

Maybe Joy should start using her phone for something other than posting controversial pics!