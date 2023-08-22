Joy-Anna Duggar: SLAMMED By Fans For Misspelling Son's Name: Stop Having So Many Kids and Maybe This Wouldn't Happen!

Joy-Anna Duggar has a lot on her plate these days.

She has three kids under the age of five, and while Duggar women are generally forbidden to work outside the home, Joy has found creative ways of helping to support her family financially.

Joy frequently posts content to her YouTube page, and most of it has to do with her hectic home life.

For the most part, fans are appreciative of the updates, but Joy receives a fair amount of criticism, as well.

Welp. This is adorable! Joy-Anna Duggar shared it to her official Instagram page. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Most of the recent controversy has surrounded the troubling behavior of Joy’s husband, Austin Forsyth.

Many fans believe that Austin’s short temper presents a danger to Joy and her children.

It’s impossible to say for certain from the short, carefully edited clips that Joy posts, but it is a little upsetting to see him snapping at his wife and berating her in front of their children.

Anyway, both Joy and Austin are probably happy that their latest YouTube controversy has nothing to do with his anger issues.

Earlier this week, Joy posted a video about her youngest child, three-month-old Gunner.

Currently, the title for that video is “GUNNER IS HUGE!”

But as several eagle-eyed fans have pointed out, that wasn’t the original name of the clip.

Joy recently got called out on Reddit. (Photo Credit: Reddit)

Yes, initially, Joy misspelled her son’s name in the title and it read “GUNNAR” instead of “GUNNER.”

Not surprisingly, commenters on the always-entertaining r/DuggarsSnark subreddit had a field day with this revelation.

“Imagine not being able to spell your own kid’s name,” one person wrote.

Joy-Anna Duggar has a reason to be smiling in this photo. As you can see, she’s been blessed with another kid. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Wow…that is unfortunate!” another observed.

“Holy s— … this is new low,” a third added.

“This just makes me terribly, terribly sad,” a fourth chimed in.

Others were more understanding, including the fan who wrote:

Joy-Anna Duggar spoke to her YouTube followers about her son’s series of evaluations in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

“Since that is the correct spelling in Europe, you go Joy!”

“Gunnar is the traditional spelling,” another noted, before suggesting, “Maybe autocorrect got her?”

“I wonder if it just autocorrects and she doesn’t catch it,” another Joy supporter wrote.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have their arms around each other in this sweet snapshot. (Photo Credit: instagram)

Yes, if Joy ever addresses this matter publicly, she’ll probably blame autocorrect, but that excuse doesn’t quite hold water.

After all, “Gunner” is the more common of the two spellings in the US, and it’s also a real, non-proper-noun word, so it’s unlikely that YouTube changed the spelling on Joy’s behalf.

Instead, the likeliest explanation is that Joy has a lot of irons in the fire at present, and she suffered a momentary lapse in mental acuity.

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a video from her son’s birthday this week. And she wound up infuriating fans. (YouTube)

Hopefully she’s not stressing herself out over this situation.

After all, as Duggar scandals go, this one is very, very minor.