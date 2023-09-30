Jacky Oh: Cause of Death Revealed, So Very Tragic

We have an update on the tragic death of Jacky Oh.

As previously reported, the former cable network personality — who rose to fame on the MTV and VH1 improv comedy series Wild ’N Out — died in June at the young age of 32.

At the time, a BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed the awful news as follows:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.”

Jacky Oh (L) and D.C. Young Fly (C) attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 1, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Now, meanwhile, both TMZ and Page Six have obtained copies of the star’s autopsy, which states her cause of death as complications from a cosmetic surgery.

The manner of death was listed as an accident.

The report states that Oh, whose legal name was Jacklyn Smith, had gone in for a “gluteal augmentation procedure” on May 30, during which there were no complications.

She was prescribed medications including Ciprofloxacin (antibiotic), Oxycodone (painkiller) and Ondansetron (anti-nausea) for after the procedure.

Jacky Oh attends the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty)

However, after Oh developed a terrible headache, a nurse allegedly advised her to take ibuprofen and stop the Ondansetron.

Page Six reports she then “began to feel like her head was burning” and had “difficulty speaking” on May 31 when her aunt called 911.

But Oh became unresponsive by the time paramedics arrived and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

(Instagram)

DC Young Fly — the reality star’s long-time partner — was among those who shared emotional tributes in Jacky Oh’s honor this summer.

The couple met in 2015 and eventually welcomed three kids: Nova, Nala and Prince.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” he wrote on Instagram in June.

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful. Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!

“Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

The 31-year-old vowed he “will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!” and added of Oh:

“U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (Yu gon get me for Dat but it’s true) LOVE YOU FOREVER.”

Jacky Oh was a cast member of Wild ‘N Out for five seasons, starting with season 6 in 2014. Some of her other on-screen projects included roles on Marc + Jenni, Shift Drinks and The Worst Couple.

May she rest in peace.