Jill Duggar: My Dad Threatened My Kids After Learning About My Book!

Even by the extremely low standards of Jim Bob Duggar, the following story is gross AF.

In an interview with Today.com this week, Jill Duggar touched on what happened when she told her parents that she was planning to write a memoir.

“My dad texted the entire family group text … and he was just saying, ‘This is so sad,’” Jill said in this recent conversation with the aforementioned outlet.

From Jim Bob’s point of view, sure, absolutely. It’s gotta be sad that one of his kids has chosen to spill a lot of family tea in a forum as public as a tell-all book.

Considering he raised his daughters to be nothing but baby-making factors and has made it a priority in his life to defend a convicted child sex offender in son Josh Duggar?

Then there was this excerpt from Jill’s aforementioned interview:

According to the mother of three, Jim Bob also reacted to the upcoming released of her memoir by basically “threatening that if anybody speaks out against him or my mom that they would be cut out of the inheritance.”

Jill also claimed that her dad suggested to his children that the Duggar family “owes [their] lives” to Bill Gothard, the former leader of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP)… the VERY controversial religious ministry that the Duggars have associated with for years.

Jill sat down this summer to be featured in an Amazon Prime documentary that delved into the dangers of IBLP.

In her memoir, Jill does her best to expose her father as a seemingly horribly person.

She says she nearly filed a restraining order against him.

She also says Jim Bob tried to force her husband into rehab for alcoholism.

“The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced,” Jill and Derick wrote on their blog when they announced the book.

“However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

Before the memoir hit shelves, Jim Bob and Michelle issued a statement addressing some of Jill’s allegations.

“We love all of our children very much,” they said earlier this month.

“As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love…

“We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment.”