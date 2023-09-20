Jill Duggar: I Was So Afraid of My Dad That I Almost Filed For a Restraining Order Against Him!

Another day, another new revelation about what a domineering psychopath Jim Bob Duggar is.

Once again, the latest bombshell comes to us courtesy of Jill Duggar, who has been speaking quite candidly about her strained relationship with her parents in recent weeks.

The tea-spilling began, of course, with the publication of Jill’s debut memoir earlier this month.

Jim Bob and Michelle were not depicted in a flattering light in the book — although Jill wasn’t nearly as harsh as she could’ve been — and they’ve been lashing out ever since the memoir hit stores.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Last week, Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement in which they accused Jill of maliciously mischaracterizing them and flat-out lying about her upbringing.

And it seems that the elder Duggars made some bizarre attempts at settling the matter privately before they aired their grievances on social media.

In a recent interview with Today, Jill confirmed that Jim Bob’s been trying to turn her siblings against her.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar pose with their many, many children. (Photo Credit: TLC)

And she revealed for the first time that she nearly filed for an order of protection against her father.

“My dad texted the entire family group text (since we’re still in the group thread) and he was just saying, ‘This is so sad’ and basically threatening that if anybody speaks out against him or my mom that they would be cut out of the inheritance,” Jill told the outlet,

“My relationship with my dad got pretty toxic to the point where we had to cut off individual contact with him … It got to the point where Derick was there to step in and kind of say, ‘Hey, don’t reach out to my wife individually or else I’ll have to file a protective order,’ just because it was so hard for me to handle,” she added.

Jill Duggar spoke with fans on YouTube in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

At that point, Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, chimed in and accused Jim Bob of attempting to take advantage of Jill’s vulnerable emotional state in the run-up to the release of her memoir.

“[Jim Bob] knew that Jill was, not in a bad way, but very emotional, very tender-hearted,” Derick explained.

“So, he would play to that. And I’d asked, ‘Please don’t contact her on her own, one-on-one.’ And then he had done that again,” he continued.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

“That’s when I basically said, ‘Hey, if you can’t abide by this boundary, because we’re trying to do better setting boundaries, then I’ll have to file a protective order.”

At that point, Jim Bob apparently backed off, and Jill and Derick were not forced to get the law involved.

The Dillards say they’ve had minimal contact with Jim Bob in the weeks since.

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

It couldn’t have been easy for Jill to go against her parents, especially since she had reason to anticipate that the battle would play out publicly.

But despite the considerable risk involved, she did it anyway, and we’re sure thousands of abuse survivors are drawing inspiration from her example.