Jill Duggar: Jim Bob Tried to Force Derick Dillard Into Rehab For "Raging Alcoholism"

Jill Duggar has a million reasons to be fed up with her controversial father, Jim Bob Duggar.

Jim Bob’s bizarre belief system and paranoid fears about the outside world led him to raise Jill and her 18 siblings in an ultra-sheltered, cult-like environment.

Abuse and misogyny thrived under these conditions, and Jill suffered mightily as a result.

Earlier this month, Jill published her debut memoir, and as expected, she was quite candid in her portrayal of her domineering father.

Jill Duggar looks pretty pleased with life while holding this cute bunny. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But while fans anticipated that Jill would be brutally frank in her assessment of her upbringing, many were surprised by her musings on what a damaging effect Jim Bob has had on her adult life.

For starters, Jill barely received any money for her years of work on the two reality shows that made her family famous.

On top of that, Jim Bob continued to force his ridiculous beliefs on her long after she married, left home, and started a family of her own.

Jill Duggar holds a cup of coffee while looking into the camera for this selfie. (Instagram)

At one point in the book, Jill recalled an incident in which Jim Bob became irate upon learning that her husband, Derick Dillard, had been spotted drinking beer in public.

According to Jill, Jim Bob responded by demanding that she send Derick to rehab to cure his “clearly raging alcoholism.”

Derick refused, explaining that he had “never been drunk or ever had more than two beers in any one sitting.”

Jill Duggar spoke with fans on YouTube in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Jim Bob reportedly remained furious, but in the end, Derick was not forced to attend rehab.

The zero-tolerance policy regarding alcohol will not come as a surprise to longtime Duggar fans.

After all, it’s reminiscent of the infamous Duggar dress code, which Jill also discussed in the book.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

In one horrifying segment, she remembered being admonished by her mother on the importance of dressing “modestly,” so as to avoid stirring up any “impure” desires in men she might encounter.

“When women wear tight or revealing clothes that show certain parts of their skin between their collarbone and knees, it gets guys going and can stir up sensual desires,” Jill recalled her mother saying.

“It can make them think bad thoughts. When girls do that to men, they’re defrauding them. That’s not good, and it can lead them to sin.”

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

Thankfully, Jill’s mind proved resistant to indoctrination, and she has now cut ties with her parents entirely.

She remains an evangelical Christian, and her memoir was not as harsh on her parents as some Duggar critics had hoped.

But the important thing is that Jill is telling her story in the way that she thinks is best.

And we’re sure she’s helping thousands of her fellow survivors in the process.