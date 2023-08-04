Jill Duggar Shocks Fans With Bare Legs, Dress Code-Defying Shorts!

These days, Jill Duggar is living her best life.

She’s escaped the oppressive, cult-like environment in which she was raised, and with the help of a husband who doesn’t share her father’s belief that women were put on earth for the sole purpose of making babies, Jill has created a sane stable household in which to raise her three sons.

Jill’s debut memoir will be published in September, and while the book is sure to further infuriate her estranged parents, she seems excited for the opportunity to finally tell her story her way.

The former reality star cut ties with her folks years ago, and she’s taken pride in publicly rejecting some of their more ridiculous rules, including the infamous Duggar dress code.

Jill Duggar is preparing to publish her debut memoir. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But in recent weeks, possibly to mark the beginning of this exciting new stage in her career, Jill has been celebrating her independence more openly than ever.

At least that’s the theory espoused by some of her Instagram followers.

Frankly, we don’t see much of a difference between the way Jill dresses now, and the way she dressed before she announced her memoir.

Jill Duggar wears a camouflage shirt on Instagram in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But many commenters — and even a few media outlets — believe that Jill is using her wardrobe to subtly express her disapproval of the beliefs with which she was raised.

Believe it or not, the photo above even prompted a headline in The Sun about Jill’s “low-cut” top — as if she was gardening in a cleavage-baring blouse, and not a normal, v-neck t-shirt.

Now, fans are obsessing over Jill’s attire once again, and the new situation might be even more ridiculous than the one before it.

Jill Duggar snapped this selfie while she was recording the audiobook version of her memoir in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

What’s the big deal, you ask?

What controversy could anyone possibly find in this pic of Jill recording the audiobook version of her memoir?

Well, you see, growing up, Jill and her sisters were required to wear long skirts at all times.

Jill Duggar looks pretty pleased with life while holding this cute bunny. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

When Jinger Duggar started wearing shorts after she married Jeremy Vuolo, the fashion statement was regarded as a bold act of defiance.

Now, Jill has taken the rebellion a step further by wearing shorts that stop a good six inches above her knee.

Some fans are convinced that the shorts constitute her latest effort to give her father a heart attack, but really, that’s probably just what she felt like wearing that day.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

This sort of intense scrutiny will probably continue in the weeks leading up to the publication of Jill’s memoir.

And if the book is as scandalous as many are predicting, it may keep up well after the book hits stores, too.

We’re sure it’s exhausting, but having grown up in the public eye, Jill is probably used to this sort of attention.

And at least these days, she’s engaging with fans on her terms and not presenting a false narrative for the sake of her parents’ reputation!