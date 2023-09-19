Christine Brown: My Fiance Rocks! Kody Bown Sucks!

Christine Brown would like to take a few moments to gush over her fiance, David Woolley.

And, in the process, if she also hurls a bit of shade in the direction of her ex-husband, Kody Brown?

Oh well.

Sorry-not-sorry, you know?

Christine Brown and David Woolley are enjoying some time on the water here. (Instagram)

“I’m excited to be marrying @david__woolley, he loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart and wants me to be me,” Christine captioned the above photo of the happy couple smiling on a boat.

First, this message comes amid reports that Brown and Woolley will be exchanging vows some time in October.

Second, when she writes about the lack of games and how she’s loved for just being herself?

Pretty impossible to think this isn’t a veiled shot at Kody, you know?

Looks like a fun hike! David Woolley shared this photo of himself and Christine Brown out and about in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

Christine concluded her latest post with a series of hashtags, “#grateful #soulmate #noplayinggames #loveofmylife.”

Brown went public with this romance back in February 2022, referring right away to Woolley as her soulmate on Instagram.

The pair met on the dating website Stir.com a few months after Christine finally got up the courage to leave her selfish spiritual partner, Kody.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the mother of six wrote at the time.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

So happy together! That seems to sum up Christine Brown and David Woolley. (Instagram)

In a recent interview with People Magazine the reality star confessed she always had a gut feeling that Kody wasn’t the one.

Brown claimed that she never believed in “soulmates” until she met David.

“I never thought that I would be in a relationship with someone who would get me so well,” she explained to this publication last month.

“He gets me so well and he understands, and he doesn’t care about all the extra stuff that comes with me. Because there’s a lot, I’m fairly complicated.”

Christine Brown and David Woolley just seem to happy together. And we are SO happy for them! (Instagram)

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, meanwhile, Christine held little back when it came to her ex.

When it came to how Kody treated Meri Brown for years — long before these two terminated their marriage in January — Christine said the following on air:

“I saw Kody string Meri along for years,” Christine said in a confessional.

“It was mean and cruel, and I saw that he would’ve done the same thing to me if I would’ve stayed.”

Amen, Christine. A-FRICKIN-MEN.

