Jessa Duggar Counters Jim Bob Rumor: Pops Doesn’t Steal Money From Me Anymore!

It’s no secret that there were consequences when Jill Duggar asked Jim Bob to pay her for her work on TV.

He raked in millions for his daughters’ reality TV careers. Jill had to get an attorney just to receive a fraction of that.

And she was not the only one. This was Jim Bob’s approach to the entire family’s TLC income.

But Jessa claims that Jim Bob no longer has his hand in the cookie jar when it comes to the money that she makes.

In September of 2023, Jessa Duggar shared a suspiciously timed video compilation on YouTube to update fans on her life. (YouTube)

Long before Jill Duggar released Counting The Cost, fans knew that Jim Bob received TLC’s paychecks for the labor of his children — both minors and adults.

Perhaps, in his mind, this made sense. The cult’s beliefs are that he effectively owns his children until they marry, and that they owe him respect and obedience even after that.

It’s always convenient to believe toxic — and downright evil — things when they mean that you rake in millions.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar seem like very bad people. This is just our opinion. But a growing number of people share it. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

So, recently, Jessa Duggar shared a life update — including her unsurprising pregnancy announcement.

(Fans had not only called that she was pregnant, but that she would time her announcement close to Jill’s book release. Which she did)

However, commenters were quick to point out that Jessa’s social media revenue might not all go to her.

On September 9, 2023, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald showed off a vacation that they took in April of that year. (YouTube)

“Jim Bob gets most of the money earned from her social media content,” wrote one commenter on YouTube.

That same commenter added: “This is so disturbing.”

Though many of the Duggars avoid many sectors of social media, Jessa clearly saw this comment. And she responded.

During her Baby #5 announcement video, Jessa Duggar spoke to fans and followers about her parenting experiences. (YouTube)

“Not true,” Jessa claimed in a response to that comment.

Of course, she’s not actually — directly — saying that Jim Bob doesn’t take any money from her YouTube revenue.

Just that he doesn’t take “most” of it. Jessa kept her answer brief … brief enough that there is plenty of room for speculation.

Jessa Duggar took followers on a tour of her living room decor via her Instagram Stories in early 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Even though Jessa said what she wanted to say, even her own subscribers and other viewers had doubts.

“You couldn’t tell the truth about this if you wanted to anyway,” countered one reply.

Another insisted that “it is true” and implored Jessa to “stop lying for daddy.”

Jessa enjoys keeping fans updated on Instagram. (Instagram)

Why is this coming up now, specifically?

The more truth comes out about the twisted world of the Duggar family, their church, and the IBLP cult, the more that people connect the dots.

Sure, a few of those dots don’t necessarily join. But people do, generally, have the right idea.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar seem like awful parents. Seriously, just the worst… you know? (Photo Credit: TLC)

In other words, assuming that Jim Bob Duggar did the wrong thing is generally a safe bet.

And refusing to give him the benefit of the doubt is always morally correct.

So even if he isn’t siphoning money away from Jessa’s YouTube earnings, it doesn’t feel like an unfair assumption. At all.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

In Counting The Cost, Jill wrote extensively about Jim Bob’s wealth. He made himself rich off of the backs of his massive brood.

What’s more is that he sought to continue to exercise control over his adult children. He used their twisted interpretations of Christian teachings and more to push his own self-serving agenda.

If people are assuming the worst of Jim Bob, it’s not because of Jill. It’s because he is the actual worst.