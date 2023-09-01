Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Legally Change Name of Baby Tatum at 13 Months

Just a little more than one month ago, Khloe Kardashian revealed her son’s face to the world on The Kardashians.

It made for an admittedly adorable season finale.

Little Tatum is so cute!

Recently, more than one year after she and cheating ex Tristan Thompson welcomed the baby, they’ve filed paperwork to legally change his name.

Tristan Thompson holds his son, Tatum Thompson, while Khloe Kardashian strokes their baby boy’s cute little head. (Hulu)

Just to be clear, his name is Tatum.

It’s just that, until very recently, the paperwork did not list that.

When she welcomed him into the world, Khloe initially listed Tatum’s name as simply “Baby Kardashian” on his birth certificate.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their son in 2022. (Hulu)

Now, People reports, Khloe and Tristan have made Tatum’s name official.

On Thursday, August 31, a judge in Los Angeles county awarded a name change to their now 13-month-old.

He is, officially, Tatum Thompson. We’d say “now and forever,” but he is always welcome to change his name one day. It can be a pricey process, but we have a feeling that he’ll be able to afford it.

Khloe Kardashian holds son Tatum Thompson while wisely keeping a blanket over her shoulder in case he’s a messy boy. (Hulu)

You know what’s weird and frankly unsettling? Different states have different laws about things as simple as baby names.

In California, new parents can select the surname of their child — one parent’s name, the other’s, or a hyphenated combination. The only obstacle to that would be a court order.

(We actually recommend reading up on different states’ laws governing baby names. Not only if you’re planning to have a kid, but just because it’s interesting)

Tristan Thompson lifts baby Tatum Thompson up (where he belongs), reminding us all how much taller he is than (teeny tiny) Kim Kardashian. Most babies will never be this high off of the ground unless something goes very, very wrong. (Hulu)

In July of 2022, Khloe and Tristan welcomed baby Tatum via surrogate.

He is the younger sister of their 5-year-old daughter, True. She is Khloe’s only other child.

Tristan also has Prince, from a previous relationship. And he fathered Theo during one of his numerous instances of cheating on Khloe.

What a cute photo! Tristan Thompson is pictured here with three of his children. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

During Season 3 of The Kardashians, the famous family’s Hulu series, Khloe opened up about how bonding with Tatum was different than it had been with True.

Khloe delivered True herself. She welcomed Tatum via a gestational carrier — a type of surrogate.

So bonding was different. And she shared that difficult experience with viewers and with family.

Khloe Kardashian spoke candidly about her experiences with surrogacy on The Kardashians. (Hulu)

On camera, momager Kris Jenner tried to reassure her daughter. Kris told Khloe that she was being too hard on herself.

Being a parent is an intense experience. And each child, and each number of children, can be different. Sometimes, in unexpected ways. (Often, even)

Tatum is such a little cutie, and viewers enjoyed seeing that precious little sweetheart. Also, that name definitely fits him.