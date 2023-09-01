Jessa Duggar’s Continued Absence From Social Media Sparks Concern Among Fans

Up until yesterday, Jessa Duggar had not posted anything new to her Instagram account since May.

That might not sound like a big deal, but for several years, Jessa enjoyed sharing daily updates about her family and home life.

And posting content was more than just a pastime for the 30-year-old.

With her following of more than 2.5 million, Jessa often raked in big bucks from sponsored content posts.

Jessa Duggar took followers on a tour of her living room decor via her Instagram Stories. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And as a mother of four, who’s not permitted to work outside the home, Jessa was likely very appreciative of the additional income.

So when Jessa disappeared from her favorite social media platform for the entire summer, fans were quick to express their concerns.

On Thursday, however, Jessa ended her hiatus and shared several photos of her kids playing in a local creek.

Jessa’s daughter Fern plays in a creek in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“It’s been a good summer,” Jessa captioned the pics.

Commenters were thrilled by her return and by the photos of her happy, healthy kids … but several pointed out that Jessa is nowhere to be seen in the photos.

In fact to find a photo of Jessa on her own page, you’d have to scroll all the way back to April 4.

Jessa’s son Henry plays in a creek in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Her last post before her hiatus was just a video of a screen door she had installed to reduce the bug population inside her home.

“Dreams come true,” she captioned her post.

“Took about 2 hrs for me to figure out how to put that baby on the door, but I got it in the end.”

Jessa Duggar is receiving some harsh treatment on social media these days. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Not surprisingly, this apparent newfound aversion to cameras has led to rumors that Jessa is pregnant with her fifth child.

But it’s not just Jessa’s decision to steer clear of Instagram that’s bolstering those rumors.

The last time we saw Jessa on Instagram is when she attended a baby shower for her friend Gabby last month.

Jessa Duggar poses next to her friend Gabby at a baby shower in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Someone at the party took and posted the photo above.

It quickly made the rounds on Reddit, where commenters concluded that Jessa was hiding a baby bump.

“So Jessa is having another blessing,” one user wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Oh wow Jessa is definitely pregnant,” a second agreed.

“Jessa is absolutely pregnant. She’s so skinny, there’s no way that’s baby weight from Fern. And her face is very full,” a third chimed in.

“Think Jessa’s going to have to announce it now. The bump is obvious, especially in the fourth picture here,” a fourth added.

Jessa underwent a life-saving abortion last year, and the situation generated quite a bit of controversy, as she and her family are staunchly anti-choice.

Jessa and Ben in a sponsored content post from 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

So it makes sense that she would conceal her next pregnancy, if only to avoid having those difficult conversations again.

Of course, if Jessa really is expecting, she probably won’t be able to keep the news a secret for too much longer!

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available!