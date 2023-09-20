Bijou Phillips Files to Divorce Danny Masterson Following Rape Conviction, Sentencing

Earlier this month, convicted rapist Danny Masterson received a 30-year sentence.

The That ’70s Show alum has a wife, Bijou Phillips. The two share a 9-year-old daughter — who, because of his evil choices, will grow up without her father.

And Masterson will not be Phillips’ husband for long.

She has filed to divorce him. But some wonder if this is about ridding herself of a monster or just strategy for moving forward.

Actors Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips attend an introduction to HEAVEN 2016 presented by The Art of Elysium and Samsung Galaxy on June 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Less than two weeks after Danny Masteron’s sentencing, Bijou Phillips has filed to divorce him.

Nauseatingly, she has been by his side in court all along. So the divorce news has taken some by surprise.

However, on Tuesday, September 19, Bijou’s attorney released a statement on the matter.

Masterson speaks during a Launch Event for Netflix “The Ranch: Part 3″at Tequila Cowboy on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Attorney Peter Lauzon announced: “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time.”

The statement affirmed: “Her priority remains with her daughter.”

Masterson and Phillips share 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis Masterson.

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips attend the Ninth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 4, 2016 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” the attorney noted.

“Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life,” he added. As if that matters to anyone but her.

The statement concluded: “Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Masterson is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, at Los Angeles Superior Court. (Getty)

TMZ got a hold of court documents pertaining to Phillips’ divorce filing.

She did not initially list the date of separation, simply marking it as “TBD.”

She also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of divorce. In other words, this is standard no-fault divorce. At least, on paper.

Bijou Phillips smiles here for the camera. The photo dates back to late 2016. (Getty)

Phillips is seeking both spousal support and attorney fees. And she intends to ask the court to restore her legal name to Bijou Phillips.

Additionally, she is seeking legal and physical custody of their daughter. Obviously.

However, she has noted that she plans to permit Fianna to visit her disgraced father in prison.

Danny Masterson arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios ‘Ant-Man’ at Dolby Theatre on June 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Getty)

Masterson and Phillips were together for eight years before they married in autumn of 2011.

So, yes, they are about one month away of their twelfth — and final — wedding anniversary.

Interestingly, last week, Phillips did not initially plan to file for divorce. She was, it seems, distraught over his sentence but did not plan any legal paperwork — beyond his appeal. What changed?

Danny Masterson starred for a couple seasons on the bad Netflix sitcom The Ranch. (Netflix)

Some have speculated that something changed in the past 5 days. Perhaps the wildest theory is that Masterson confessed to these monstrous crimes to his wife.

But … that sounds unlikely.

Rather, legal experts have noted that scandals where one married partner is an infamous sexual predator tend to lead to divorce.

Danny Masterson stands with his lawyer Sharon Appelbaum as he is arraigned on rape charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on September 18, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The innocent spouse can (hopefully) protect their reputation. Though … Phillips is a Scientologist, so she’s not winning Person Of The Year Awards anyway.

There is also financial protection (in case victims sue the predator).

And when there’s incarceration, the innocent spouse can remain afloat to care for the couple’s children.