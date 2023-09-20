Bijou Phillips Files to Divorce Danny Masterson Following Rape Conviction, Sentencing

Earlier this month, convicted rapist Danny Masterson received a 30-year sentence.
The That ’70s Show alum has a wife, Bijou Phillips. The two share a 9-year-old daughter — who, because of his evil choices, will grow up without her father.
And Masterson will not be Phillips’ husband for long.
She has filed to divorce him. But some wonder if this is about ridding herself of a monster or just strategy for moving forward.
Less than two weeks after Danny Masteron’s sentencing, Bijou Phillips has filed to divorce him.
Nauseatingly, she has been by his side in court all along. So the divorce news has taken some by surprise.
However, on Tuesday, September 19, Bijou’s attorney released a statement on the matter.
Attorney Peter Lauzon announced: “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time.”
The statement affirmed: “Her priority remains with her daughter.”
Masterson and Phillips share 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis Masterson.
“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” the attorney noted.
“Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life,” he added. As if that matters to anyone but her.
The statement concluded: “Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”
TMZ got a hold of court documents pertaining to Phillips’ divorce filing.
She did not initially list the date of separation, simply marking it as “TBD.”
She also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of divorce. In other words, this is standard no-fault divorce. At least, on paper.
Phillips is seeking both spousal support and attorney fees. And she intends to ask the court to restore her legal name to Bijou Phillips.
Additionally, she is seeking legal and physical custody of their daughter. Obviously.
However, she has noted that she plans to permit Fianna to visit her disgraced father in prison.
Masterson and Phillips were together for eight years before they married in autumn of 2011.
So, yes, they are about one month away of their twelfth — and final — wedding anniversary.
Interestingly, last week, Phillips did not initially plan to file for divorce. She was, it seems, distraught over his sentence but did not plan any legal paperwork — beyond his appeal. What changed?
Some have speculated that something changed in the past 5 days. Perhaps the wildest theory is that Masterson confessed to these monstrous crimes to his wife.
But … that sounds unlikely.
Rather, legal experts have noted that scandals where one married partner is an infamous sexual predator tend to lead to divorce.
The innocent spouse can (hopefully) protect their reputation. Though … Phillips is a Scientologist, so she’s not winning Person Of The Year Awards anyway.
There is also financial protection (in case victims sue the predator).
And when there’s incarceration, the innocent spouse can remain afloat to care for the couple’s children.