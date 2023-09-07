Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison on Rape Charges; Wife Bijou Philips Reportedly Breaks Down In Court

Back in May, actor Danny Masterson was convicted on rape charges.

In the months since, the actor — who’s best known for his work on That ’70s Show — has been locked up in Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles awaiting his fate.

Today, the 47-year-old went before a judge and received a 30-year sentence for his crimes.

Witnesses say Masterson remained “stoic” as the sentence was announced, but his wife, actress Bijou Philips, broke down upon hearing the news.

Danny Masterson stands with his lawyer Sharon Appelbaum as he is arraigned on rape charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on September 18, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here,” the judge said.

“Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here.”

The sentence was handed down after multiple victim impact statements, during which Masterson reportedly showed no emotion.

Danny Masterson has always maintained his innocence. But he’s going to jail for a very long time. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology, and his victims say he spent decades under the protection of that organization’s leadership.

In 2020, the actor was arrested amid allegations that he drugged and raped three women.

The victims are not being identified in the media.

Masterson maintains his innocence, and insiders say Philips remains convinced that her husband has done nothing wrong.

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips attend the Ninth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 4, 2016 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

One source close to Philips says that the actress has been inconsolable in the months since Masterson’s conviction.

“Currently, Bijou is circling the drain and is filled with all the emotion and no emotion at all,” the insider tells UK tabloid The Daily Mail.

“She is a shell of who she has been,” the source continues.

“She is really trying to be strong for her daughter as she is trying to figure out life and what it will be like for her.”

Actors Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips attend an introduction to HEAVEN 2016 presented by The Art of Elysium and Samsung Galaxy on June 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“It can only be compared to a divorce or a death for her not being able to be with Danny the way they were.”

Bijou is the daughter of John Philips of the Mamas and the Papas.

Her sister Chynna Philips is married to actor Billy Baldwin, who was in the courtroom for much of the trial.

Bijou and Danny have one child together.

Masterson speaks during a Launch Event for Netflix “The Ranch: Part 3″at Tequila Cowboy on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Masterson was initially tried in October of last year, but the trial ended in a hung jury.

He wasn’t so lucky the second time around, as the jury unanimously convicted Masterson on two counts of rape.

Attorneys for Masterson say they’re already working to appeal the verdict.

But for now, at least, the once-promising star is facing a very bleak future.