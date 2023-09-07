Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison on Rape Charges; Wife Bijou Philips Reportedly Breaks Down In Court

Back in May, actor Danny Masterson was convicted on rape charges.
In the months since, the actor — who’s best known for his work on That ’70s Show — has been locked up in Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles awaiting his fate.
Today, the 47-year-old went before a judge and received a 30-year sentence for his crimes.
Witnesses say Masterson remained “stoic” as the sentence was announced, but his wife, actress Bijou Philips, broke down upon hearing the news.
“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here,” the judge said.
“Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here.”
The sentence was handed down after multiple victim impact statements, during which Masterson reportedly showed no emotion.
Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology, and his victims say he spent decades under the protection of that organization’s leadership.
In 2020, the actor was arrested amid allegations that he drugged and raped three women.
The victims are not being identified in the media.
Masterson maintains his innocence, and insiders say Philips remains convinced that her husband has done nothing wrong.
One source close to Philips says that the actress has been inconsolable in the months since Masterson’s conviction.
“Currently, Bijou is circling the drain and is filled with all the emotion and no emotion at all,” the insider tells UK tabloid The Daily Mail.
“She is a shell of who she has been,” the source continues.
“She is really trying to be strong for her daughter as she is trying to figure out life and what it will be like for her.”
“It can only be compared to a divorce or a death for her not being able to be with Danny the way they were.”
Bijou is the daughter of John Philips of the Mamas and the Papas.
Her sister Chynna Philips is married to actor Billy Baldwin, who was in the courtroom for much of the trial.
Bijou and Danny have one child together.
Masterson was initially tried in October of last year, but the trial ended in a hung jury.
He wasn’t so lucky the second time around, as the jury unanimously convicted Masterson on two counts of rape.
Attorneys for Masterson say they’re already working to appeal the verdict.
But for now, at least, the once-promising star is facing a very bleak future.