Ariana Madix Brutally SNUBS Tom Sandoval While Shooting Vanderpump Rules Season 11; Raquel Leviss Remains MIA

We’re about halfway through the shooting schedule for Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

And after all of the insane drama that capped off the tenth season of VPR, fan expectations are at an all-time high.

But if you’re hoping for lots of heated conflict between Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss, you might be disappointed.

That’s because the three principal players in the Scandoval have apparently not yet filmed a single scene together.

And finally, we have the Scandoval itself. Tom and Raquel’s romance has reportedly come to an end, but the fallout will likely remain with them for the rest of their lives! (Bravo)

Multiple production sources have confirmed that Ariana is refusing to film with Sandoval.

And Madix doesn’t have to worry about Tom’s cheating partner, as Raquel has reportedly been absent from the set entirely.

Some insiders claim that Raquel is holding out for more money, while sources close to Leviss insist that she’s just steering clear of the cameras for the sake of her mental health.

Raquel spills the tea about her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Vanderpump fans might not mind that news so much if they could count on lots of tense showdowns between Ariana and Tom.

But according to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, when the exes finally crossed paths this week, Madix simply gave Sandoval the cold shoulder.

It seems the castmates came within shouting distance of one another at the Belmont Bar in L.A.

The principal players of the Scandoval. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It was their first time coming face-to-face since last season’s VPR reunion taping, but it seems that Ariana had no interest in once again reading her ex the riot act.

“Tom sat just feet away from his betrayed ex, pulling his hat down and appearing to avoid a close encounter,” one witness said.

“Ariana appeared to not have a care in the world.”

Ariana Madix attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

That probably stings more than the brutal dressing-down that she delivered at the reunion!

Witnesses have offered conflicting accounts of how Tom reacted, with one source claiming Sandoval “stared” at his ex and another insisting that he was keen to avoid a conflict.

All onlookers concur, however, that he was wearing the lightning bolt necklace that’s become symbolic of his affair.

The most recent season of Vanderpump Rules was terrible for Sandoval’s reputation. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Tom and Raquel both rocked matching lightning bolt bling while they were secretly sleeping together.

Now Tom is still rocking his chain even though he and Raquel reportedly broke up months ago! Interesting, to say the least!

Maybe he and Raquel are back together — or maybe he’s just enjoying messing with Ariana.

Either way, it seems that we might not see the climactic battle of the exes that fans were hoping for.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty)

“Tom and Ariana haven’t filmed one-on-one and she’s telling her friends she won’t,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s made it clear she doesn’t want to film with Tom and is in a good place mentally, and filming with him will only cause disruption.”

It’s important for Ariana to protect her mental health, of course.

But we feel like it would be great for our mental health if she just throws one drink in Tom’s face before the season is through!