Scheana Shay: Did She Really Get an Anti-Raquel Leviss Tattoo?!

As you’ve likely heard by now, Raquel Leviss will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules for the show’s eleventh season.

Yes, it was Raquel’s affair with Tom Sandoval that gave the show a much-needed ratings boost in Season 10, but Leviss has decided to prioritize her mental health over her career.

It now looks like she’ll be permanently stepping away from the show that made her famous.

And not surprisingly, some folks are not happy with that decision.

Raquel Leviss has been threatened in various ways since her affair came to light. (Instagram)

Raquel’s co-stars were already angry that she slept with Sandoval.

Now they’re doubly pissed that she quit the show, thus denying them the continued clout they would’ve enjoyed as a result of more Scandoval drama.

Of all the stars of VPR, Ariana Madix is probably the angriest — after all, she’s the one whose boyfriend cheated on her with one of her best friends — but Scheana Shay is likely a close second.

Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss are wearing GUESS and attending the GUESS Holiday 2018 Event on November 7, 2018 in West Hollywood, California in this photo. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As you may recall, Raquel filed for a restraining order against Scheana back in March.

The former pageant contestant alleged that Scheana punched her in the face when news of the Sandoval affair became public.

Raquel later withdrew the petition, but she still claims that Scheana socked her one.

Shay denies the assault allegations, but now she’s hitting back at Leviss in a very different way.

Earlier this month, Scheana released a song entitled “Apples,” in which she croons about a situation that sounds an awful lot like her beef with Raquel.

“I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face?” Scheana sings, before asking her former friend “how you like them?” regarding the titular apples.

Shay goes on to accuse her foe of being a “a narcissistic psycho,” who she “cut out like lipo.”

“I thought you were faithful / I see you a snake, though,” Scheana sings at one point.

Scheana Shay showed off her latest ink in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Now, in a promotional stunt that speaks to both her fondness for her new single and her hatred of Raquel, Scheana has gotten an apple tattooed on her forearm.

Scheana posted video of herself getting inked on her Instagram Story.

It’s not clear if Bravo cameras were on hand for the occasion, but since Vanderpump Season 11 is currently filming, it’s a safe bet that we’ll be seeing this scene on the show.

Scheana Shay has commemorated her new single with some new ink. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Raquel has yet to respond to reports of Scheana’s shady tattoo, and she probably never will.

After all, Leviss stepped away from a very lucrative gig just so she wouldn’t have to deal with drama from her former co-stars.

So she probably won’t tangle with Scheana now that she’s not getting paid to do so.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay used to be friends. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Instead, Leviss is probably sitting at home, hoping that “Apples” doesn’t become a huge hit.

After all, no one wants to hear a diss track aimed at them every time they get in the car!