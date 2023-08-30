Jill Duggar Poised to Flee Arkansas When Tell-All Book Publishes

As excited as we all are to see Jill Duggar expose her awful parents in her upcoming book, not everyone is on the same page.

Jim Bob and Michelle are not going to be happy. They’re not happy now. And the book isn’t going to improve things.

So perhaps it’s for the best that Jill and Derick are planning to vacate the state of Arkansas when the book comes out.

Jill Duggar is preparing to publish her debut memoir. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“New book event dates!” Jill announced to her fans and followers in a recent Instagram post.

“See link in my bio for all the details!” she suggested.

Jill added: “Pre-order our book COUNTING THE COST today by tapping the link in my bio.”

Jill Duggar snapped this selfie while she was recording the audiobook version of her memoir in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

She is, indeed, going on tour. And not all of them are out of the state.

One will be in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Another will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Additionally, Jill is planning multiple virtual tour dates — and she can complete those from anywhere.

“Jill Duggar On Tour” this graphic reads. Jill herself shared the book tour info in August 2023. (Instagram)

In case she’s not promoting it hard enough, Jill’s book release is only two weeks away.

Counting The Cost comes out on September 12.

The book’s title alludes both to her infamous family’s reality TV career … and to, among other things, the financial side of all of that.

Jill Duggar posed with her book on Instagram this week. But fans were more focused on her clothes. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In June, Jill announced the upcoming memoir.

Neither her siblings nor her parents were exactly jumping with joy at the news.

Even those of the Duggars who disagree with Jim Bob on key issues seem to feel the need to circle the wagons somewhat. We should remember that, at least to some of them, any “attack” on the family is the literal work of the literal devil.

Jill shared this photo of baby Frederick in the summer of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

However, Jill clearly doesn’t need the help of her siblings or her awful, toxic parents to promote the book.

Like so many books, Jill’s is available for pre-order.

It is already well on its way to becoming a best seller. Reportedly, there are thousands of orders — with weeks to go before the actual release date.

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Amazon)

Some critics have pointed out that this book isn’t likely to be anything revolutionary.

Jill isn’t part of the cult in which her family raised her, but she’s hardly part of mainstream American society either.

Some worry that Jill (and especially Derick, who “helped” write the book alongside co-writer Craig Borlase) will sanitize some extreme views by contrasting them with her toxic parents.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Others worry that Jill plans to focus “too much” upon the financial side of things.

She grew up in an abusive cult. There was evil in that house long before Josh began to view his sisters as prey.

Even if Jill has process the trauma of all of that, it’s likely that she won’t delve into it all. There’s more money in the simpler narrative of Jim Bob exploiting his family for money.