Janelle and Christine Brown: Our Kids Aren’t Getting Into Any Plural Marriages!

As you very likely know by now, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown are done with polygamy.

They each have left Kody Brown over the past year and a half; and Christine is now engaged to David Woolley (who has no plans to add any further spouses).

Speaking to People Magazine, meanwhile, both of these Sister Wives stars strongly implied that none of their kids are likely to follow in their parents’ polygamous footsteps, either.

Looking VERY fancy, Christine and Janelle Brown! (Instagram)

“None of our children have chosen to live polygamy,” Janelle told this outlet this week, adding:

“We don’t even have any really that are in the Mormon church, the mainstream [Latter-Day Saints] church.

“When they were growing up, we always just encouraged them to have a relationship with God, and I think many of them do in their own way…

“I think polygamy is hard, and I think you really do have to have a religious conviction, and they just don’t.”

You’re looking at promotional photos of Christine and Janelle Brown. (TLC)

On the latest Sister Wives episode, Christine’s son Paedon took a strong stance when he declared that polygamy no longer “works in my family.”

His mother isn’t arguing this point, either.

Referencing her mostly grown sons and daughters, Christine just said to People:

“They see how hard it is and they’re like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. No, that’s not for me.'”

Christine and Janelle Brown remain very close friends to this day. (TLC)

As viewers are seeing thus far on Sister Wives Season 18, tension remains extreme between her and Kody.

And also between the former sister wives themselves, most notably Christine and Robyn Brown.

“It’s difficult being around everybody,” Christine says now to People.

“We had a family event recently where all the adults were in the same area for a few hours.

“Some of us get along great, but memories and hopes and experience are still too different for all of us. When we see each other we are cordial, but not a lot of conversations between us.”

Christine Brown opens up via a confessional in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Christine is optimistic this dynamic doesn’t last forever, however.

“I’m hopeful that we someday we can function as a family again,” she concludes to Peopoe.

“I think we have smaller separate families that bump into each other like boats on the water and it causes ripples and it’s bumpy.

“Sometimes it’s very rough waters, but eventually, hopefully, we can be around each other and it will be calm.”