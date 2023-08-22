Kody and Robyn Brown RIPPED for "Shameful" Treatment of 7-Year Old Daughter on Sister Wives

It’s pretty safe to say that Kody Brown did not make a positive impression on viewers this past Sunday night.

The father of 17 was front and center on the Sister Wives Season 18 premiere, sitting down with Christine at one point for the first time since she told Kody she was done with their spiritual union.

“I feel so betrayed after all that I have done for this marriage and then to have her sort of sh-t talk me to the kids, I kind of feel like in my heart I just never wanna see her again,” he said on air, adding in the way only Kody Brown can:

“And I wanna spend some time hating her.”

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown forever? It doesn’t appear as if this couple will ever split. (TLC)

What a peach, huh?

Aside from questioning Kody as a partner (or ex-partner, really), however, viewers also came away from this episode with some concerns about this reality star as a parent.

In particular, fans were aghast over the sight of Robyn’s youngest daughter, Ariella, sucking on a pacifier via flashback.

She’s seven years old.

Robyn Brown doesn’t look to happy in this poster for Sister Wives. (TLC)

“Yeesh, still showing Ari with the pacifier in the flashbacks,” one individual wrote shortly after the episode aired.

“So shameful! Not good parenting,” another added.

This wasn’t the first time Kody and his only remaining spouse have been called out for letting Ariella still use a pacifier, either.

When she was six years old, the camera caught Ariella using one of these items while hanging out last year with Meri Brown.

Kody Brown addresses the camera in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Asked one user on Twitter:

“Am I the only one that saw five, almost six-year-old Ariella with a pacifier? I know this is judgmental, but that’s just lazy parenting.”

A second then chimed in as follows:

“There is no excuse for that child to be using a pacifier at her age. Especially since both of her parents are home full-time!”

Robyn Brown opens up here on the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all special. (TLC)

Kody also made major headlines this week when he admitted that he could still see a future with former sister wife Janelle.

“I’m still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won’t say she’s been wishy-washy about the departure,” Kody said to People Magazine in a recent interview, shocking most readers of this publication.

“But I keep thinking, ‘This isn’t a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we’ll just work on it.’”

Janelle hasn’t expressed a ton of interest in getting back together with her selfish ex.

But try telling that to Kody.

Janelle Brown has something to say in this Season 18 confessional. (TLC)

“I have to find a new normal with Janelle because even if Janelle and I reconcile our marriage, it’s still going to be a new normal because it’s going to be different from where we’ve been before,” Kody explained to People.

“Because how it was working for us didn’t seem like it was quite right.

“It wasn’t whole.”

Sister Wives airs at 10/9c on Sunday nights on TLC.

