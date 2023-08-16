Todd Chrisley: Resentful and Jealous About Family’s Reality TV Comeback?

Now that the Chrisley family is returning to reality television, things are going to be a little different.

We can expect to hear less on podcasts.

They’ll be using TV to tell their family’s story as the Chrisley kids adjust to their new reality.

But how does Todd, who for years loved being famous, feel about his kids returning to TV while he’s behind bars?

Todd Chrisley reacts in shock here during a scene on his terrible reality show. (USA)

TMZ spoke to Jay Surgent, Todd Chrisley’s attorney.

He says that his client is both “thrilled and happy” that members of his family are joining the show.

The hope is that their reality TV comeback will depict the Chrisley family’s devastation following Todd and Julie’s incarceration.

Her family life may be in shambles these days, but Savannah Chrisley certainly knows how to put together a look. (YouTube)

Just to be clear, this show isn’t going to star Todd or Julie.

Both of them are behind bars. While that could be an interesting place to film reality TV, it’s not really feasible.

Instead, this new project will feature Chase, Savannah, Grayson, and adopted daughter Chloe. We’ll also see Nanny Faye, Todd’s mother.

Savannah Chrisley sits across from her brother, Grayson Chrisley, during the recording of a June 2023 episode of her podcast. The entire look has powerful “landlord white” vibes. (YouTube)

Scout Productions is behind this Chrisley revival. Most famously, this is the production company behind Queer Eye.

We’re likely to hear a good deal about Chase’s recent split with his former fiancee, Emily Medders.

Meanwhile, Savannah has taken on a parental role for both Grayson and Chloe. She reportedly spends thousands each month on therapy to help them cope.

Savannah Chrisley talks here about her parents during a podcast recording. (YouTube)

Obviously, it will be interesting to see how audiences react to the Chrisley family’s predicament.

Todd and Julie … suck.

They’re not good people, and a sizable chunk of Chrisley Knows Best viewers have been hate-watching them for years.

We can’t believe USA is airing a new season of Chrisley Knows Best. The stars are headed to jail! (USA)

This is a complex topic, but these are kids.

Savannah is a young woman in her twenties. And Grayson and Chloe aren’t even adults.

We can loathe someone’s parents and acknowledge the suffering of their kids. Incarceration often harms families — we just don’t always see that side of things.

Julie and Todd Chrisley may be all smiles in this scene from their reality show. But their life is awful these days. (USA)

In fact, we expect that the show will touch upon what Todd and Julie’s kids have to say about their parents’ living conditions.

Some things (like photos taken of him while he sleeps) may be unfortunate byproducts of his fame. Other allegations, like undelivered mail and no AC in the Florida summer, are more widespread horrors.

The injustice facing many people in America’s prisons is an important topic. Todd and Julie don’t make sympathetic victims, but that doesn’t mean that it’s okay.