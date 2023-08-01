Is Hailey Bieber Hiding a Bieber Baby Belly Bump?

This summer, fans have noticed that Hailey Bieber is a little cagey about photos.

It’s not just the pics that she deletes without explanation. Fans think that she’s using camera angles and more to hide something.

Is Hailey pregnant?

That rumor is building steam. And Hailey’s latest post isn’t exactly silencing them.

Hailey Bieber applies a very natural makeup look on TikTok in late July of 2023. (TikTok)

In her most recent TikTok post, Hailey Baldwin Bieber walked her fans and followers (and whoever ended up on her page due to that app’s nightmarish algorithm) through her makeup routine.

Captioning her video “latte makeup,” she applied moisturizer, foundation, blush, eyeshadow, and lipstick.

All of the tones involved were muted. She looked absolutely fantastic, as always.

The beautiful Hailey Bieber was looking downright stylish in this eye-popping low cut top while applying makeup on TikTok. (TikTok)

But none of that was the point. And, even though it looked breathtaking, neither was Hailey’s plunging tan crop top.

The issue? The angle of the camera.

Though Hailey has never been shy about baring her midriff (and certainly is not here), she doesn’t seem to actually be showing any of it.

Hailey Baldwin went into detail about her frightening stroke in 2022. (YouTube)

Even though July is peak bikini season and Hailey is a famous model and a total knockout, she has seemed unusually shy in recent weeks.

(Yes, it’s August, but this pattern picked up in July)

In fact, her fans have spotted her wearing clothes that are oversized or loose. One time, she carried a giant tablet device in front of her abdomen while walking outdoors — like someone hiding something in a sitcom sketch.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Getty)

To be clear, the pregnancy rumors don’t have anything to do with Hailey’s body in any photos or videos.

As in, this isn’t a case of her tummy sticking out and people suspecting that she’s pregnant.

Rather, it’s about how she keeps covering it — or subconsciously resting her hands on her belly — that drives these rumors.

As you can see, Hailey Bieber looked absolutely stunning in this caramel ensemble in late July of 2023. (TikTok)

Now, we have to point out — because a lot of people discussing her TikTok conveniently are not — that she did later show a glimpse at her whole torso.

This time, she was in a different outfit. But plenty of her tummy was still visible.

Is this conclusive evidence that Hailey is not pregnant? Or is it a hint that she really is expecting?

On TikTok, Hailey Bieber flaunted her outrageous good looks. (TikTok)

Honestly, it’s neither. Hailey is a very slender gal, and given the pose and the placement of the wraparound look on her midsection, she’s being ambiguous. Deliberately so.

The angle of this photo could mean that she’s hiding a baby bump or that she’s just as slender as she was a couple of months ago. We don’t know.

In fact, we sort of suspect that Hailey may be playing games with people’s theories. Whether she’s pregnant or not, she clearly enjoys the speculation.