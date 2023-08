Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan are both devout Catholics with very orthodox beliefs.



But Nicola is a virgin in his forties with no real relationship experience. And his family has Middle Eastern cultural expectations.



After the highs and lows of their time together, it’s time to introduce Meisha to his family.



Meisha affirms that she’s not going to lie about who she is. But Nicola isn’t ready to tell anyone the truth.

1 Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan We absolutely cannot get over the outfit that Meisha wore to go fishing. FISHING. She is wearing a dress. She does fall and cut her legs on the rocks. While we don’t know of any sharks that can wriggle up on land to nibble on a bleeding former broadcast journalist, an injury is an injury.

2 Nicola hates the whole thing He has never brought a woman fishing with him before and he doesn’t plan to do it again. Classic Nicola.

3 Time to meet the family, right? Nicola has finally agreed to introduce Meisha to his brothers and to his mother. They don’t know anything about her. And Nicola fears that they will dislike her because she is an American, because she is divorced, and because she is not a virgin. His family are not devout Catholics like he is, but they have cultural expectations. Also, Nicola warns that his 70-year-old mom “can say mean words.”

4 “They will crazy me” After listing Meisha’s possible flaws (while bandaging up her legs), Nicola notes that this news will be “atomic bomb dropping on” his family. He doesn’t think that this will go well. Nicola just sort of rambles about all of the things that he imagines that his family will say. Which sounds an awful lot like Nicola just listing potential insults about Meisha.

5 Nicola promises to translate what his mom says Yes, even if what he’s translating is hurtful. Meanwhile, Meisha emphasizes that she does not plan to lie to his family. Even after agreeing to make the introductions, Nicola still has cold feet about actually telling his mom about her. Like … if he could get away with introducing her as just a friend, he would.

6 It’s time Nicola, who pretty much always dresses in a casual t-shirt and a pair of jeans, suggests that Meisha dress up like she’s going to a church. Meisha jokes that she won’t wear black because that would look like she’s going to a funeral — unless, she wonders, that would fit the occasion. Eventually, she picks out something pink.

7 “She brought chocolate” Meisha greets Nicola’s mother with flowers and an array of chocolates. Honestly, Nicola’s mom seems very personable so far. She only tells the camera that she doesn’t know why Meisha is here — and says this only after complimenting Meisha to the camera. Obviously, she’d love for her son to offer an explanation of who this woman is. Nicola has never brought a woman home to meet his mother. Never.

8 More family arrives Meisha is happy to meet Nicola’s family, but really, none of them know the whole story about Meisha. One of his brothers knows just a little bit, but they’re itching for an explanation. Meanwhile, the whole time, Nicola keeps emphasizing that he doesn’t think that it’s important for Meisha and his mom to speak much. Not even casual talking.