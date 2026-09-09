Pink Calls Out Macklemore, Ed Sheeran (And Is Getting Dragged by the Whole Internet): Why?

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Why did Pink call out Macklemore and Ed Sheeran?

And why is more or less the entire internet siding with the guys who both spent much of their careers as the butt of jokes?

We’ll dive into exactly what everyone involved said and did.

We will also explore why the quote, calling Pink a “bad seed on this earth,” is everywhere on social media right now.

Pink at the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Why did Pink condemn both Macklemore and Ed Sheeran?

Ed Sheeran is touring, and Macklemore has been his opening act — much to the consternation of Pink, among others.

On her Instagram Story, Pink re-shared a post from “stop_antisemitism,” a page that critics say does more to foment antisemitism.

The page claimed that “concert goers are owed apologies and refunds” after listening to Macklemore’s “anti-Israel propaganda” that turned “a mainstream event into a political nightmare against the Jewish state.”

That is a very dramatic description of Macklemore’s statements.

What did he say about Israel?

Open for Ed Sheeran, Macklemore addressed the crowd of thousands.

“Two words that are very near and dear to my heart,” he said.

“Free Palestine!” Macklemore proclaimed.

Though the freedom of the people of Palestine has been a topic near and dear to the hearts of many since Israel came into being as an apartheid state in the 20th Century, the IDF’s recent atrocities in Gaza and beyond have drawn added scrutiny.

Macklemore did not actually talk about Israel, though. If a positive statement towards victims is taken as a condemnation of a country, that seems to say more about the country than it does about the speaker.

Everyone is clowning on Pink for her clownery

In case you have missed the extensive coverage of the backlash that Pink has received since condemning Macklemore and Ed Sheeran, well, it’s been everywhere.

People have expressed an array of emotions, ranging from sadness to surprise to a sad lack of surprise over Pink apparently being a Zionist.

Zionism is, first and foremost, a nationalist belief in supporting the continued existence of Israel, usually as an apartheid state in which Palestinian people who have lived there for countless generations hold no political power if they exist at all.

It is probably less surprising and perhaps even less upsetting when someone who does not have a positive reputation, like Gwyneth Paltrow, posts advertisements for multimillion-dollar settler condos in Israel than when someone like Pink, who once used her platform to share positive and compassionate messages, reveals herself to not be a good person.

A video of Thorgy Thor on RPDR referring to Pink as “a bad seed on this Earth” has been circulating, for obviously reasons.

On social media, Pink has been crashing out.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she has been posting a number of posts — which have since been preserved elsewhere — that take on a childish tone.

In post after post, she’s sharing graphics that reiterate that she meant what she said, that she doesn’t mind people seeing her as a villain, that she’s “not for everyone,” and more.

It’s not a very mature reaction. But condemning someone for calling for the end to a genocide does not indicate a high level or moral clarity, so our expectations for Pink at this time are not high.

Macklemore has repeatedly called for an end to the atrocities in Gaza and beyond, even dedicating some of his music to this courageous call to decency. It is a pity that Pink chose another path.