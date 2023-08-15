Meghan Markle: Fed Up With Prince Harry’s Overprotective Parenting?

As we’ve previously reported, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dealing with some major PR challenges in recent months.

Multiple polls now indicate that Meghan and Harry are less popular than ever in both the US and the UK.

The trouble seems to have started with the publication of Harry’s memoir back in January.

The book was an instant bestseller, but it received a mixed reaction from readers and critics.

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The couple’s troubles continued with a succession of mini-scandals, including the skepticism surrounding Harry and Meghan’s claims that they were chased by a pack of paparazzi during a recent trip to Manhattan.

Naturally, the media outlets that have been antagonizing the Sussexes since the start of their relationship have been quick to jump on this latest opportunity to criticize the couple.

Some outlets have even gone so far as to allege that Harry and Meghan have been having marital troubles as a result of their recent career setbacks.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

That’s almost certainly not true, but it is true that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been appearing in public separately more frequently than ever.

There are many reasons why that might be the case, but naturally, the tabloid media prefers the most ridiculous, unlikely explanations.

The latest wild speculation comes to us courtesy of a piece published by The Sun, in which it’s alleged that Meghan has become frustrated by Harry’s overprotective approach to parenting the couple’s two children.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking swaggy at the Invictus Games. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“They disagree sometimes on certain approaches,” says a source, who goes on to allege that Harry’s obsession with privacy and his vigilance against media overreach have become all-consuming.

“Meghan would love to be done with all the legal stuff. But she’s still supportive of him as she knows how important it is to him,” the insider says of Harry’s lawsuit against The Sun.

“But she’s ready to move on. They have a beautiful life in California and new friends. Montecito is paradise. Harry is very outdoorsy, he loves it there.”

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

The source went on to explain that Harry’s fears for his children’s privacy are a result of the constant scrutiny in which he’s lived his own life.

“There is a difference in how he has grown up,” says the insider.

“He fears for his own children because of what he has gone through.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN in 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

That makes sense, of course, as Harry’s mother lost her life fleeing a pack of paparazzi — an incident that’s eerily similar to what the Sussexes claim they encountered in New York recently.

The couple took a lot of flak for their account, and we’ll likely never know what happened for sure.

But even if Harry and Meghan slightly exaggerated their story, they likely did so with the intention of calling attention to a very important issue.

And clearly, it’s an issue that’s remained close to Harry’s heart.