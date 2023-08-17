Katie Maloney: Raquel Leviss LIES! She Got RICH From Vanderpump Rules!

We have some bad news for fans who were hoping for a sequel to all the Scandoval drama:

Following a tenth season that boosted ratings and revitalized interest in the show, Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will featured no appearances from Raquel Leviss!

Yes, Raquel has not shot a single scene for the show this year, and producers are soon to wrap filming.

And in a new interview on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Leviss alleged that she was exploited by Bravo and underpaid for her time on VPR.

Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

“I haven’t seen a single penny,” Leviss said on the podcast, seemingly complaining that she didn’t receive extra money for being at the center of a major storyline.

“It’s not fair. And I feel like a toddler saying, ‘It’s not fair.’ But it really isn’t. And I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain,” she continued.

“My mistakes that I’ve made on camera live on forever.”

Raquel spills the tea about her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Many interpreted Raquel’s comments to mean that she wasn’t paid at all for her time on the show, but it seems she meant to complain that she was not paid extra because of her affair with Tom Sandoval.

But Leviss probably won’t find a great deal of sympathy online — and not only because she slept with the boyfriend of one of her best friends.

According to a new report from TMZ, Raquel earned $361,000 for her work on Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

Raquel Leviss has been threatened in various ways since her affair came to light. (Instagram)

She pulled in just shy of $20k an episode for a total of 19 episodes.

Needless to say, that’s not the kind of salary that tends to generate much pity from the masses.

We’re not sure why Raquel/Rachel (Leviss reverted to her birth name in the wake of the Scandoval), but her castmates are unimpressed with her sob story.

Katie Maloney throws shade at Raquel Leviss in her Instagram Story. (Katie Maloney throws shade at Raquel Leviss in her Instagram Story.)

Shortly after the latest episode of Frankel’s podcast was released, Katie Maloney posted an Instagram Story in which she appeared to shade Raquel.

“So you know that trending sound or song or whatever that was like, ‘Why the f—k you lying?’” she said into the camera as she laid in bed.

“Anyways, that’s been stuck in my head all morning for some reason.”

Raquel Leviss attends CLD Pre-Coachella House on April 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Yes, Katie might not have mentioned Raquel by name, but it’s pretty clear whom she was accusing of lying.

Leviss has yet to respond to Katie’s shade or TMZ’s revelation about her salary, and it seems unlikely that she’ll clap back in any way.

After all, Raquel passed up a lot of money just to avoid further conflict with her former castmates.

Although if she wants to continue living a conflict-free life, she might want to refrain from making wild claims on high-profile podcasts!