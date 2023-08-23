Khloe Kardashian Bares Bombshell Booty in Sheer White Dress, Shows Her Actual Face!

Some of Kim Kardashian’s recent pics have raised questions about how different she looks — and why.
Normally, that’s more Khloe’s scene. For years, she has edited her body and especially her face for pics.
But one of her most recent new uploads is making fans’ hearts sing with joy. And their eyes spin with thirst.
Because Khloe’s thirst traps appear to be showing off her incredible, authentic body. And booty. All in a sheer dress that leaves nothing to the imagination.
The pics
“I’ll never get tired of watching the sunset,” Khloe Kardashian captioned her recent Instagram photoset.
That caption is the only way that most people noticed anything about the background.
She wore a white, off-the-shoulder body-con dress in the Tuesday, August 22 post. And every detail is an eye-popping delight.
Some photos showed Khloe seated on a stone wall — throwbacks to her family’s time in Italy.
Others showcased her gorgeous silhouette in front of a large window.
Khloe has a unique and spectacular profile, and she is a sight to behold from any direction.
The bombshell booty
That said, we can all acknowledge that some angles of Khloe’s body are more earth-shattering than others.
Especially in this outfit.
Still wearing this sheer ensemble, Khloe showed off her glorious booty. Tremble and despair (and thirst), mortals!
The reviews are in!
Naturally, her family chimed in as some of her loudest and most enthusiastic supporters.
Kim, Kylie, and Kris all sang her praises in the comments.
Other reality TV personalities, like RHOC star Emily Simpson, fired off compliments and puns.
“Butt” wait, there’s more!
But what truly makes this remarkable, for many fans, isn’t Khloe’s outrageous good looks or their awe and admiration for her booty.
Well, that only those things.
Instead, a lot of people are really excited to see Khloe’s actual human face, with none of the obvious editing that they’ve seen crop up again and again over the years.
There were times when Khloe was making herself look like a straight-up alien. Other times, she just looked like a different person.
It is a refreshing relief to see her face. We know what she looks like. And she’s beautiful!
Fans hope that Khloe knows that, too. She doesn’t need any filter to mar her appearance.